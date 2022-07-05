ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Rescues 18 Kids On Its 30 Most Vulnerable List During GHOST Operation

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M4EB_0gVUIctw00

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan ( WNEM ) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Friday the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team rescued 18 out of 30 children on their most vulnerable list.

The GHOST rescue operation was on June 30.

Children on their most vulnerable list are classified as kids who slip through the cracks in probate court and Child Protective Services.

The GHOST team said they will continue to investigate and look for the other 12 outstanding children on the list.

“Predators look for kids that are vulnerable that nobody ever thinks about,” Swanson said.

Children put on the most vulnerable list are classified as potential victims.

One of the rescued children, a 14-year-old, was taken to Voices for Children for a forensic interview. The 14-year-old showed evidence of physical abuse, according to GHOST.

This case is being given to CPS for a parental plan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, Voices for Children and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office helped on this rescue.

GHOST has been doing rescue operations for the last five years.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 6

Related
abc12.com

Police arrest Flint homicide suspect after crash into building, foot chase

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man wanted for a 2020 homicide in Flint was arrested this week after a chase and a crash into a building in Otisville. Michigan State Police say troopers assigned to the Flint Secure Cities Partnership tried to pull over Harold Teed of Birch Run on M-15 near Orchard Street in Otisville around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Relatives of motorcyclist hit and killed in Flint plead for information

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for your as family members seek details on a deadly hit-and-run this spring. Police say 52-year-old Lonnie Williams died after being hit Memorial Day while riding his motorcycle on Stewart Avenue near Clio Road in Flint. The...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

WATCH LIVE: Friends, family plead for help solving deadly hit-and-run case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Friends and family members are gathering to plea for help solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation. Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Lonnie Williams. The incident happened on May 30...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office fraud subjects identified

UPDATE: (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the two subjects have been identified. “Thank you all for your assistance. We appreciate all of you and your continued cooperation which helps keep Clinton County a safe place to live!!” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Cps#Cable News Network Inc#Warnermedia Company
WNEM

Chief: All residents got out of Saginaw Co. condo fire safely

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township Thursday afternoon. Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said they received the call about the fire at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. “On our first arrival, we immediately...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Detroit

3 People Arrested In Shooting Death Of Ypsilanti Township Man On Facebook Live

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two women and one man have been arrested in connection to the death of a Ypsilanti Township man who was shot and killed while live on Facebook last month. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on June 28 in the 1000 block of Nash Avenue. Authorities say 46-year-old Terrill Smith was live-streaming when the shooting “was overheard/witnessed by many.” Police found Smith lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries. Terrill Smith (courtesy: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office) “Prior to being...
YPSILANTI, MI
WWJ News Radio

22-year-old Canton man charged in death of 29-year-old after body found in Inkster

INKSTER (WWJ) -- A Canton Township man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in Inkster over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Alijah Williams, 22, was arraigned in 22nd District Court Wednesday on charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor, including one count of homicide and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Play Equipment In Lake At Camp Dearborn

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old boy has died after falling off of a play structure and into the lake at Camp Dearborn, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Camp Dearborn beach area in Milford Township. Police say troopers responded to reports of a child falling off of a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake. The boy was unresponsive, and officials with the Milford Fire Department transported him to a local hospital after finding a pulse. MSP officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful. In addition to this they reported that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but “it appears this was a tragic accident.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy