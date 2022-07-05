Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 4-July 10, 2022

More than 1,543,200 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 64,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Thursday, July 7

4 p.m. | Latest coronavis data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,551,926 cases (+5,504)

64,970 hospitalized (+129)

64 counties (+0)

5,000,675 people tested (+1,804)

19,037,265 test encounters (+20,111)

12,825 deaths among cases (+42)

13,421 deaths due to COVID-19 (+202)

9,327 outbreaks (+37)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 320 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.97%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Thursday , 4,523,101 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,067,220 have been fully vaccinated.

Wednesday, July 6

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,546,422 cases (+2,187)

64,841 hospitalized (+57)

64 counties (+0)

4,998,871 people tested (+1,614)

19,017,154 test encounters (+11,354)

12,783 deaths among cases (+6)

13,219 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,290 outbreaks (+9)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 320 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.97%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday , 4,521,821 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,066,608 have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, July 5

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,544,235 cases (+994)

64,784 hospitalized (+5)

64 counties (+0)

4,997,257 people tested (+870)

19,005,800 test encounters (+6,333)

12,777 deaths among cases (+0)

13,219 deaths due to COVID-19 (+32)

9,281 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 315 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.69%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday , 4,520,760 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,065,955 have been fully vaccinated.

12 p.m. | Servicios de la Raza continúa administrando vacunas contra el Covid-19

Servicios de la Raza, una organización sin ánimo de lucro que sirve a la comunidad Hispana/Latina del área metropolitana de Denver, continúa administrando vacunas contra el Covid-19 para personas de 5 años en adelante.

Las clínicas de vacunación contra el Covid-19 están abiertas los martes de 4 a 8 p.m., anticipando que haya programado una cita con la clínica previo a su visita. Para programar una cita, llame al 303-458-5851. La clínica de vaccunación se encuentra en el 3131 W. 14th Ave. en Denver, casi con esquina al boulevard Federal.

Las clínicas de vacunación no tienen costo alguno.

Servicios de la Raza has COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesdays

Monday, July 4

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,543,241 cases (+5,190)

64,779 hospitalized (+58)

64 counties (+0)

4,996,387 people tested (+4,673)

18,999,467 test encounters (+50,664)

12,777 deaths among cases (+4)

13,187 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

9,281outbreaks (+12)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 315 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 12.61%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday , 4,520,637 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,065,880 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for June 27-July 3, 2022.