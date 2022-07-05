ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ben White aims to create more good times for fans as Scotland seek a bounce back

By Gavin McCafferty
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ep5GK_0gVUH55X00

Calcutta Cup hero Ben White is desperate to create more good times for Scotland fans as Gregor Townsend ’s side look to bounce back from an opening defeat in Argentina.

White came on for the final 14 minutes of Scotland’s first-Test defeat by the Pumas in Jujuy on Saturday, just before Emiliano Boffelli’s penalty sealed a 26-18 victory.

The scrum-half is on his first Scotland tour and is looking to provide the same type of impact as his international debut, when he claimed a try during a brief first-half appearance in the 20-17 win over England in February.

White was on the field for 12 first-half minutes while Ali Price was assessed for a head knock, before coming back on later in the game at BT Murrayfield.

And the memory of the reaction to his try and the victory is still spurring him on during his first Scotland tour.

“It was a moment that I will never forget,” the London Irish player said in a video interview on the Scottish Rugby Union ’s Twitter account.

“Genuinely, I can just close my eyes now and picture the whole place erupting. It was special, it meant a lot to me and my family.

“It was amazing and the messages I got after from Scottish people and fans, just how happy they were, it was amazing.

“The main thing for me is that every time now that I pull on the shirt, I want to do everything I can to make sure that I give those people who want us to do so well the same. I want to make sure I do everything I can to give the nation that joy that they had that day.

“I know how much it means to people and how much it means to me.

“Every time is a complete honour and something I will never take for granted. I will love every minute and just want to do well every minute and I will give my all.

“It was an incredible moment and it has just made me want more and want to do better and make sure we get more results like that in the future.”

Scotland will have to improve on their first-half display when they take on Argentina in the second game of a three-match series on Saturday.

Blair Kinghorn hit two penalties but Scotland struggled to make inroads with ball in hand and conceded two tries late in the half to leave them facing an uphill struggle after the break.

White said: “It’s a bit frustrating in terms of the fact that we probably didn’t get across what we wanted to do or how we trained.

“So in that respect it was a bit frustrating not to show the way we wanted to play and the tempo that we wanted to play at.

“Credit to Argentina, they were good in areas and they came alive with counter-attack ball that we gave them.

“So we know what they are going to bring but we need to outwork them, both physically and, also, when we have the ball, play at a higher tempo than them.

“I think that’s the main thing going into the weekend, to play at a higher tempo and to run them about.

“As a squad, we have some brilliant players here and a real close connection, so as a group we are more than capable enough to go and beat them at the weekend.

“We just need to make sure we are constantly on it and focused for 80 minutes and put together a performance we can all be proud of.

“We have reviewed ourselves pretty harshly and we want to correct the wrongs that we did at the weekend and make sure that, this weekend, we take it to 1-1.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Africa vs Wales live stream: How to watch international online and on TV today

After an instant classic of a Test a week ago, South Africa and Wales go head to head once more in the second game of a three-match series - this time at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.Entering the game as huge underdogs, Wales looked on for an historic first-ever victory over the Springboks in South Africa as they led for much of the game thanks to a pair of Louis Rees-Zammit tries and even drew level at 29-29 late on following a Dewi Lake try despite being down to 13 men but Damian Willemse broke Welsh hearts with a last-gasp penalty...
WORLD
The Independent

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as Ireland claim historic win over 14-man All Blacks

Ireland made history as they prevailed 23-12 in a Test of high intensity to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time, taking full advantage after the hosts had lost Angus Ta’avao to a red card in the first half.Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries and skipper Johnny Sexton added 13 points from the kicking tee as Ireland squared up the three-match series 1-1 in Dunedin ahead of next week’s decider in Wellington.New Zealand’s discipline cost them dear with two yellow cards in addition to Ta’avao’s red in the first half and they were only able to score tries through fly half Beauden Barrett and replacement back Will Jordan.Six years after their first victory over New Zealand in more than a century of trying, Ireland have now won four of the last seven encounters with the three-time world champions.Follow all the reaction from the Forsyth Barr Stadium below with our live blog:
WORLD
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcutta Cup#London Irish#England#Bt Murrayfield#Scottish
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy