State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

A single-vehicle crash occurred early Saturday morning at 4:45 a.m., on Route 687/Delaware Rd., approximately a hundred feet north of Willis Road.

Police say a 1997 Yamaha Royal Star was traveling south on Delaware Road when it came into a curve, crossed the centerline, and ran off the left side of the roadway. The motorcycle struck a ditch and 26-year-old Roberto M. Beltrami Jr., was ejected.

He died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.