ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNAmh_0gVUGtA700

FRANKLIN, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

A single-vehicle crash occurred early Saturday morning at 4:45 a.m., on Route 687/Delaware Rd., approximately a hundred feet north of Willis Road.

Police say a 1997 Yamaha Royal Star was traveling south on Delaware Road when it came into a curve, crossed the centerline, and ran off the left side of the roadway. The motorcycle struck a ditch and 26-year-old Roberto M. Beltrami Jr., was ejected.

He died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Single Vehicle Crash That Results In A Fatality

On Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:53 a.m. the state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick County that had resulted in a fatality. The driver and sole occupant of a 2009 Toyota Camry, 16 year old male, was traveling southbound on Tanner Town Road at a high rate of speed, when he lost control, ran off the roadway and overcorrected, striking an embankment. Upon striking the embankment, the vehicle began to overturn several times, ejecting the 16 year old driver.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Delaware State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Franklin, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Driver shoots at Mercedes Benz on I-264, causes crash on Victory Boulevard; Virginia State Police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that resulted from a shooting on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth. On July 6, at 11:33 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-264 at Victory Boulevard. After investigating, police determined the crash was the result of an interstate shooting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy