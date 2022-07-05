ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 favourites to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhMvM_0gVUFhqq00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was rocked to its core following the resignations of two senior figures, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid - and now he's clinging to power.

Sunak announced that he was resigning as Chancellor not too long after Cabinet colleague Javid's resignation as Health Secretary.

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I am resigning," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

Javid had also told Johnson that the most recent vote of confidence was a "moment for humility, grip and new direction".

He also said that Johnson would "be credited with seeing off the threat of Corbynism and breaking the deadlock on Brexit."

"The country needs a strong and principled Conservative Party, and the Party is bigger than any one individual. I served you loyally and as a friend, but we all serve the country first," he continued.

Elsewhere, Sunak's resignation letter has also suggested that the Government isn't being "conducted properly, competently and seriously."

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he wrote.

Sunak also spoke of his loyalty to Johnson when he disagreed with him on issues privately but supported him publicly.

"In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different."

He further added that he is saddened to leave but feels that they "cannot continue like this."

With the resignations of Sunak and Javid, below are the top 10 favourites to replace Johnson, according to data from oddschecker.

Rishi Sunak 5/2

Keir Starmer 5/1

Penny Mordaunt 6/1

Ben Wallace 13/2

Jeremy Hunt 8/1

Liz Truss 10/1

Ben Wallace 10/1

Tom Tugendhat 12/1

Nadhim Zahawi 12/1

Sajid Javid 20/1

