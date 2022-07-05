Maricopa man dies in off-road accident

3 people injured after a two-vehicle collision in west Bakersfield (Kern County, CA)Nationwide Report. At least three people sustained major injuries following a traffic collision in west Bakersfield. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 2:19 p.m. on Brimhall Road and Nord Avenue [...]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Fort Tejon was led on a short pursuit that ended in a crash on Mount Pinos Road the suspect is still on the run, according to CHP. CHP says, the chase started on the I5 when officers tried stopping the man for going over 100 mph. […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6 p.m.) A CHP official said one of the drivers committed a stop sign violation, running directly into the path of the other driver. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. Roads were clear as of 4:30 p.m. ---
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was recently pulled over for going over 100 miles an hour down Highway 43 in Kern County. According to CHP Buttonwillow, the driver was stopped by an officer after they were seen going 106 miles an hour. When the officer walked up...
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for relatives of an Earlimart man, 68, whose body was found Saturday, July 2 and he apparently died of natural causes. On July 2, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 6000 Block of Road 120 west of Earlimart for an apparent natural death .
A 6-year-old girl from Ventura died Monday after an Independence Day parade accident in North Dakota, officials said. Mabel Aksay was riding on a float heading to the city of Mandan's Fourth of July parade when she fell off and was struck by one of the trailer's tires. Officers said...
The search continues for two men from Guatemala who went missing while swimming in the Kern River. Witnesses say a group was trying to cross the river near Remington Hot Springs on Monday when the 19 and 27-year-olds were swept away. Family members say the men had been living in San Fernando and were visiting for the holiday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in northwest Bakersfield. The crash was reported at around 2:20 p.m. on Brimhall Road and Nord Avenue. According to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page the collision involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Both vehicles landed off the roadway on their
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the residents injured in the explosion at an apartment complex last week in Downtown Bakersfield is now planning to take legal action. Lawyers for Zackhary Williams say his leg was broken during the incident last week and announced Thursday a lawsuit is coming.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man charged with murder and robbery in a shooting that killed a security guard at an Oildale tobacco shop made his first court appearance Friday. Cesar Vasquez was ordered held without bail and is due back in court July 15, according to court records. He’s charged with first-degree murder, […]
KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Today, the California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with design-build contractor California Rail Builders, reached a historic milestone as the final pre-cast girders were placed on Construction Package 4. With this placement, all structures along the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between just north of the Tulare/Kern county line and Poplar Avenue south of the city of Wasco are now in construction.
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a possible stabbing in Oildale Thursday morning. The incident left a neighborhood in shock, as some key questions remain unanswered. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court at about 7 a.m. Thursday for reports of a woman dead inside of a home. […]
RICHGROVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office were called out to the Family Foods on Francis and Wheatland Drive for an armed robbery at about 11 am Friday. Deputies say when they arrived on scene they were told three armed suspects walked into the store and...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A bear was reportedly roaming around Highway 65 near Famoso Road Friday, per cell phone footage sent to our newsroom. It's unknown how the bear got there, or if it was caught. We reached out to California Department of Fish and Wildlife but have yet to hear back from an official.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – The 18-year-old woman who drowned in Lake Success outside Porterville on June 30 was identified Wednesday by the Tulare County Coroner’s Office. Officials say the woman was 18-year-old Jackelinne Castro from Porterville. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Castro was reported...
The city of Bakersfield announced Thursday overnight lane reductions for Allen Road Bridge over the Kern River, in order to complete a joint-sealing project. Work is expected to begin Sunday, during which traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the river from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a pair of juveniles in connection with their investigation into a stabbing death, according to a KCSO news release. Around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, deputies found the body of a woman who had been stabbed to death at a residence in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s Arthur Avenue homicide, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were located in the 2700 block of Peerless Avenue about 2 p.m. Friday. They were taken into custody and booked into […]
