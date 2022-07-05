Man who drowned in Lewis County lake has been identified

The search for the Lewis County man began Monday, June 27, after he was last seen swimming in distress from an inoperative boat in Riffe Lake.

A 36-year-old man who drowned in a Lewis County lake last week was identified on Tuesday, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

Michael P. Miller of Randle drowned in Riffe Lake on June 27 and his body was recovered on June 28. Coroner Warren McLeod said the cause of death was fresh water drowning and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.

The search for the missing Randle man started last Monday after he was last seen swimming in distress from an inoperative boat in the lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Riffe Lake is in east Lewis County near the towns of Morton and Mossyrock.

Deputies were dispatched to the lake about 3 p.m. Monday after a possible drowning. Witnesses said the 36-year-old man had attempted to swim to shore from a boat that had broken down. The man swam a short distance and then appeared to be in distress, according to the witnesses.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team, with assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol, ultimately found the man about 2 p.m. June 28.