Waterbury man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Holyoke Police have arrested a man for impersonating a police officer.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, a Holyoke resident flagged down an officer at 145 Cabot St. for a man that allegedly stopped a woman by telling her he was a police officer.

The women accused 51-year-old Roberto Ruiz-Montanez of Waterbury, Connecticut, of threatening and attempting to force her to the rear alley of Maple and Cabot Streets. An unidentified man attempted to intervene but Ruiz-Montanez told the man he was a police officer and that he needed to leave the area.

Upon further investigation Ruiz-Montanez was placed under arrest and is facing the following charges:

Impersonating a police officer

Disturbing the peace

