A school has been criticised for a new “no contact policy” that bans children from any physical contact including hugging each other.Pupils at Mossley Hollins High School in Greater Manchester have also been barred from sitting on overcrowded benches, playfighting and even holding a place for friends in the lunch queue.“No student should ever be touching another student,’” the school headed by Ms Andrea Din in Mossley, Ashton-under-Lyne announced in its latest newsletter.Parents and pupils have described the new policy as “ridiculous” and “unfair” as students now have to ask teachers to hug friends at the school. The school said...

EDUCATION ・ 15 DAYS AGO