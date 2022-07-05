Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams pose for picture with Draymond Green at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party

A month ago, Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum were opponents in the NBA Finals. The rivals reunited over the weekend, posing for a picture while attending a 4th of July party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who recently sold his minority stake in the 76ers.

Also pictured was Grant Williams, who Green had previously mocked, dismissing the Celtics forward for being a lesser version of him. “You’re not me,” Green taunted during a tense moment in Game 2. “You want to be me.”

Throughout the Finals, Green did little to endear himself to fans at TD Garden, who in turn heckled him for his continued shooting woes. No fan of Draymond’s confrontational stylings both on and off the court, Jaylen Brown clapped back at the Warriors veteran, opining Green had “lost his mind” since starting a podcast venture with Colin Cowherd.

Tatum and Draymond weren’t the only ones living it up in the Hamptons with James Harden, Joel Embiid, Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, CJ McCollum, P.J. Tucker, Myles Turner and Immanuel Quickley also in attendance. Other celebrity guests included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, ASAP Ferg, Fat Joe, Quavo, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, comedian Trevor Noah and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio.