Sharks hire Mike Grier as new general manager, becomes first Black GM in NHL history

Keuchel tossed seven innings against Colorado on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters. He didn't factor in the decision. Keuchel's rotation spot may have been in jeopardy after he allowed 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings in his first two starts with Arizona, but the veteran bounced back with a strong effort Thursday. He tossed a campaign-high seven innings and didn't issue any free passes for the first time since his first start of the season (as a member of the White Sox) April 13. Keuchel had walked exactly three batters in four of his previous five outings, so his improved control Thursday was particularly notable. He still holds an ugly 7.63 ERA overall this season, but Keuchel at least demonstrated that there's some juice left in the tank with his second quality start of the campaign.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO