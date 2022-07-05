ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Sharks hire Mike Grier as new general manager, becomes first Black GM in NHL history

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks have named Mike Grier as the team's next general manager. In doing so, Grier becomes the first Black general manager in NHL history. "I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the general manager of the San Jose Sharks," Grier said. "Along...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers: Disgruntled QB headed to Carolina for conditional pick, per report

The Carolina Panthers are adding a new quarterback to their depth chart, as they are sending a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Baker Mayfield, per NFL Media. According to Mike Garafolo, the fifth-round pick can convert to a fourth-rounder based on playing time. The Panthers and Browns will also split the money Mayfield is owed in 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Michael Kelly: Back with big-league club

Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. Kelly made his big-league debut in mid-June but has been in the minors for the past couple weeks, and he'll rejoin the big club Friday. The 29-year-old has a 7.33 ERA in 23 outings for Lehigh Valley this year, though he delivered scoreless frames in each of his first two major-league appearances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Bounces back with quality start

Keuchel tossed seven innings against Colorado on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters. He didn't factor in the decision. Keuchel's rotation spot may have been in jeopardy after he allowed 10 earned runs over 9.1 innings in his first two starts with Arizona, but the veteran bounced back with a strong effort Thursday. He tossed a campaign-high seven innings and didn't issue any free passes for the first time since his first start of the season (as a member of the White Sox) April 13. Keuchel had walked exactly three batters in four of his previous five outings, so his improved control Thursday was particularly notable. He still holds an ugly 7.63 ERA overall this season, but Keuchel at least demonstrated that there's some juice left in the tank with his second quality start of the campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy