Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Powell County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Montgomery County in east central Kentucky Central Estill County in east central Kentucky Southwestern Menifee County in east central Kentucky * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westbend, or 7 miles northwest of Stanton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Virden around 1245 PM EDT. Clay City around 1250 PM EDT. Spout Springs around 1255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stanton, Rosslyn and Cottage Furnace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ESTILL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO