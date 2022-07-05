Padres pregame: Machado, Abrams start in field; Kim gets day off

Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim tosses the ball to Jake Cronenworth to force out Seattle Mariners’ Carlos Santana in the first inning at Petco Park on Monday, July 4, 2022 in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

CJ Abrams hadn’t started since July 1; Manny Machado starting a fourth straight game in the field

On their way to a blowout loss on Monday, Padres manager Bob Melvin pulled Manny Machado in the sixth inning in hopes of having his third baseman upright and available for Tuesday’s series finale against the Mariners and that’s certainly the case as Machado is starting a fourth straight game in the field.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Machado is 2-for-14 with a double, two walks and eight strikeouts since returning from a left ankle injury that, at first glance, looked like it might send him to the injured list.

With Machado in the lineup, it is Ha-Seong Kim getting his first day off since June 16 as rookie CJ Abrams draws the start at shortstop.

In his last 17 games, Kim is hitting .259/.339/.345 with two doubles and a home run that proved to be the difference on Sunday, the Padres’ lone win over the weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Abrams is hitting .238/.256/.286 with two doubles, three RBIs and nine strikeouts against no walks since returning to the majors on June 20 as the Padres braced for a stretch without having their MVP available. But with Machado returning to action over the weekend in Los Angeles, Abrams hadn’t started since Friday. He replaced Machado in the sixth inning Monday and promptly singled in the first of three at-bats.

Abrams will bat ninth, his spot in the lineup in each of his past five starts.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar remains in the leadoff spot but has cooled considerably over his last 15 games (.218/.358/.291), as has much of the offense since Machado’s injury in Colorado.

Including June 19 (when Machado exited in the first inning), the Padres are hitting .225/.299/.353 with 12 homers in 15 games. They’ve gone 6-9 over that stretch and after Monday’s blowout they are 4½ games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and now a half-game behind the Braves in the race for three wild-card spots (they are up three games on the Cardinals, the third wild-card team before Tuesday’s action).

Here is the Mariners’ lineup:

Tuesday’s pitching matchup

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.66 ERA)

The 25-year-old, second-year starter hasn’t allowed more than four runs in any of his 16 starts and has completed at least six innings in eight of his last nine trips to the mound (3.02 ERA). Gilbert is facing the Padres for the first time in his career.

Only Voit and Mazara have faced Gilbert and both are in Tuesday’s lineup:

Voit (0-for-2, K, HBP)

Mazara (2-for-2, RBI)

Padres RHP Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA)

He has a 2.25 ERA in three appearances since his most recent stint on the shelf and allowed just one hit and one walk over six shutout innings in beating Arizona last week. Clevinger’s only career appearance against Seattle was in 2018, when he allowed four runs in six innings in a no-decision.

Only four Mariners have history with Clevinger and Mitch Haniger is on the injured list, Justin Upton is beginning Tuesday on the bench and Jesse Winker is serving a suspension stemming from last month’s brawl with the Angels: