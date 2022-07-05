ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Aide to Mayor Eric Adams robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOq1k_0gVUCtIx00
Credit: Getty Images

BROOKLYN (PIX11)- One of Mayor Eric Adams’ aides was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man was walking near Sands and Navy streets at around 10:30 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects demanding his belongings, police said. When the city employee refused, he was pushed to the ground before the perpetrators took out a gun, officials said.

The suspects stole the victim’s city-owned cellphone and a wallet with five credit cards, police said. One of the perpetrators then allegedly fled on a CitiBike.

The mayor’s aide, who is believed to be a member of Adams’ press team, was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene, officials said. There have been no arrests.

The mayor’s press secretary, Fabien Levy, told PIX11 News the incident “further highlights” the need to get dangerous guns — and people — off New York City streets.

“Chris works hard for the city every day, and he deserves to be safe while conducting his job, just like every other New Yorker. Public safety has been Mayor Adams’ top priority since day one and that is why the NYPD is working diligently every day to reduce crime,” Levy said in an emailed statement. “As the mayor said today, he wants results as quickly as possible, and while we have seen progress over the last few months — taking more than 3,000 guns off the streets and reducing shootings and homicides by double digits — there is no overnight fix … New York City employees are city residents, and we will do everything in our power to keep all New Yorkers safe.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 40

Gixxer16
3d ago

Sands & Navy?!? Farragut Housing Projects? and across from For Greene Projects? I know opened up a Wegman’s nearby but those are still Projects! Lucky you didn’t get shot!

Reply
9
Starfleet Command
3d ago

This is WONDERFUL NEWS ! Next time maybe we'll see one of his aides get CLOBBERED ! 🤠

Reply
8
robert stern
3d ago

hire more police. pay them better. get them out of cars. and back on the beat. that's what Giuliani did and he turned the city around in one year. I wouldn't vote for him now. he became an alcoholic. you can see in some of the interviews and other appearances that he was drunk. he just went completely downhill

Reply(1)
5
Related
PIX11

Trio of women trashed Manhattan fry restaurant over upcharge: reports

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police responded to a chaotic scene inside a Manhattan restaurant early Sunday morning. According to police, three women entered Bel-Fries on Ludlow Street, stole $10 from a cash register and then proceeded to throw things at two employees. Those victims — a 33-year-old woman and 38-year-old man — both sustained minor head injuries.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC bodega worker charged in controversial stabbing freed on bail

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Manhattan bodega worker jailed for nearly a week while facing a murder charge over a stabbing that he says was self-defense has been freed after his bail was reduced. Jose Alba declined to speak with reporters as he returned home late Thursday after posting bail. A judge had previously […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan District Attorney creates Special Victims Division

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The newly created Special Victims Division within the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will focus on sex crimes, human trafficking, domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse cases. Units within the Special Victims Division will include full-time Assistant D.A.s, as well as investigators, analysts and social workers who will work exclusively on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Brooklyn#Mayor#Police#Politics Local#Navy#New Yorker
fox5ny.com

Man has hair ripped out in brutal NYC subway attack

NEW YORK - A man had his hair ripped out in a disturbing attack on a NYC subway train. The NYPD says the attack happened in March but they are just now releasing video and images in hopes that they can find the man responsible. A 22-year-old man was on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 people stabbed in Brooklyn: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11)– Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred near 93rd Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush at around 1:13 p.m., according to the FDNY. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. Video from the scene shows paramedics assisting two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 more men nabbed in slaying of LA drill rapper in Bronx pharmacy: NYPD

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11)– Two more suspects have been nabbed in the slaying of a Los Angeles drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy last month, police said Thursday. Nayson White, 25, and Queens resident Allen Algarin, 23, were arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, who raps under the name Moneygang Vontae, according to an NYPD spokesman.
BRONX, NY
queenseagle.com

Queens DA in support of sentence reduction for man serving 50 years in prison

A Queens man over 30 years into a 50 year sentence for two arsons in Queens he says he never committed will come before a Queens judge Monday for a re-sentencing hearing. Robert Webster, who was convicted on two counts of arson in 1988, will appear before Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone on Monday to get a decision on a motion to reduce his sentence to 30 years, down 20 years from the half-century sentence imposed on him as a teenager.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD joins community leaders in march against gun violence

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Following a violent Fourth of July weekend in New York City, more deadly gun violence hit the city overnight. The violence continues to be a major concern for New Yorkers, and it has come to a boiling point for Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “I have stood with this staff and with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man found beaten in his apartment dies of injuries

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An East Flatbush man who was found with head trauma in his apartment last month has died of his injuries, authorities said Friday. Victim Michael Sydnor’s father called 911 on June 18 and asked cops to perform a wellness check at his son’s apartment, police sources told PIX11 News.  When […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy