Aide to Mayor Eric Adams robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: NYPD

Credit: Getty Images

BROOKLYN (PIX11)- One of Mayor Eric Adams’ aides was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man was walking near Sands and Navy streets at around 10:30 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects demanding his belongings, police said. When the city employee refused, he was pushed to the ground before the perpetrators took out a gun, officials said.

The suspects stole the victim’s city-owned cellphone and a wallet with five credit cards, police said. One of the perpetrators then allegedly fled on a CitiBike.

The mayor’s aide, who is believed to be a member of Adams’ press team, was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene, officials said. There have been no arrests.

The mayor’s press secretary, Fabien Levy, told PIX11 News the incident “further highlights” the need to get dangerous guns — and people — off New York City streets.

“Chris works hard for the city every day, and he deserves to be safe while conducting his job, just like every other New Yorker. Public safety has been Mayor Adams’ top priority since day one and that is why the NYPD is working diligently every day to reduce crime,” Levy said in an emailed statement. “As the mayor said today, he wants results as quickly as possible, and while we have seen progress over the last few months — taking more than 3,000 guns off the streets and reducing shootings and homicides by double digits — there is no overnight fix … New York City employees are city residents, and we will do everything in our power to keep all New Yorkers safe.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).