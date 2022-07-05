Man found fatally shot in vehicle in central Toledo

A man found in his car Tuesday morning with at least one gunshot wound has died, police said.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Toledo police found 24-year-old Annise Purifie in his car at Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway. He was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he died, according to a report.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Purifie’s death marks the 28th homicide in the city of Toledo so far this year and the second homicide reported in less than 24 hours. Scott Gallagher, 58, was shot and killed near City Park Avenue and Greene Street Monday night .