ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Man found fatally shot in vehicle in central Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSMqP_0gVUChxT00

A man found in his car Tuesday morning with at least one gunshot wound has died, police said.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Toledo police found 24-year-old Annise Purifie in his car at Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway. He was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where he died, according to a report.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Purifie’s death marks the 28th homicide in the city of Toledo so far this year and the second homicide reported in less than 24 hours. Scott Gallagher, 58, was shot and killed near City Park Avenue and Greene Street Monday night .

Comments / 5

Related
WTOL-TV

House shot at least 12 times with family inside in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and two children were inside an east Toledo home in the 1000 block of Mott Avenue when the residence was struck by at least 12 bullets overnight on Friday, Toledo police said. There were no injuries and there are no suspects at the time,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man barricades himself in apartment with child, negotiators and SWAT involved

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were called to the scene of a Toledo area apartment late Thursday night after two individuals got into a physical altercation with a weapon involved. A woman was at 51-year-old resident Darrick Hayes' apartment when Hayes threatened her with a weapon during an argument. When police arrived, Hayes pushed the woman out of his apartment and locked the door. The woman's 10-year-old child was still in the apartment with Hayes.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police investigate shots fired incident in hotel parking lot

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday. According to the Maumee Police Department, officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired in the 1700 block of Toll Gate Dr. around 10:45 p.m. Officers confirmed there were multiple shell...
MAUMEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Vincent#Central Avenue#City Park#Violent Crime
WTOL-TV

Fire breaks out at vacant north Toledo warehouse Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a vacant warehouse in north Toledo Friday morning. According to the Toledo Fire Department, they responded to the call at 1401 Champlain Street and are putting out hotspots after getting the fire under control. The TFRD said there were cars inside...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Archbold Police Officers Injured During Altercation

(PRESS RELEASE) On July 7, 2022 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Archbold police officers were dispatched to a call of a naked male that was walking around in public and currently heading eastbound on Depot St. Officers responded to the area, located the suspect and attempted to stop the subject. An...
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in Toledo arson case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for his role in an arson case in Toledo. Ronnie Spence pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony arson on Thursday. He was originally charged with aggravated arson and pleaded not guilty to that charge, later pleading guilty to the lesser charges. Court...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man charged with murder in May 11 central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police detectives have arrested a man in connection to the May 11 fatal shooting in central Toledo. Officers originally responded at 1:17 a.m. that day to a person down on the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue near Sylvan and North Detroit avenues. Gerrard Jackson, 40, was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot and killed Tuesday morning in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in central Toledo. Toledo police were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway about 6:30 a.m. Officers located Annise Purifie inside his vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Police: Man who killed Detroit officer was suspect in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe — Macomb County authorities were pursuing charges against Ehmani Davis in connection with a nonfatal shooting last month in Eastpointe when the 19-year-old pulled the trigger Wednesday night, killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts. Davis had been under investigation since June 21 for allegedly opening fire on an...
EASTPOINTE, MI
13abc.com

Adrian grocery store stabbing suspect sentenced to life in prison

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The man who was accused of stabbing another man in an Adrian grocery store in 2020 was sentenced Friday. Alarik Guajardo, 31, of Adrian was sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty to murdering Glen Meyers, 85, in September 2020. Guajardo was accused of...
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Suspect arrested in drive-by homicide on Central and Jeep Pkwy.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after he was found shot inside his vehicle in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened near the intersection of Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy. around 6:30 a.m. on July 5, 2022. According to Toledo Police, officers found 24-year-old Annise Purifie suffering from at...
13abc.com

Toledo man arrested after leading deputy sheriff on car chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is in custody after leading a deputy sheriff on a car chase Monday. According to a police report, the deputy sheriff pursued Paul Anthony Escobar, 31, who was wanted in several drug and weapon felony warrants and who possibly stole a vehicle. The...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Jack Kennedy Gunned Down

1933: Club owner and bootlegger, Jack Kennedy is murdered on Edgewater Drive in Point Place. It was the culmination of Mr. Kennedy's Prohibition-era battles with the Licavoli gang, led by Yonnie Licavoli. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people fled from the Kobe Bay restaurant at the docks in Toledo after a shooting in the early hours of the 4th of July holiday. According to police reports, officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday after hearing gun shots and dispatch receiving 911 calls. Crews arrived to find hundreds of people leaving Kobe Bay.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Metroparks Toledo seeing increase in car break-ins

SWANTON, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is experiencing an uptick in car break-ins at parks this summer. The Metroparks are known for their natural beauty and family-friendly atmosphere. Especially during the summer people from all across the area come to enjoy the fresh air, but spokesman Scott Carpenter says unattended vehicles are targets for criminals.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy