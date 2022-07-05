ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mitt Romney likens Trump's false claim that he won in 2020 to the 'delusion that leads people to feed money into slot machines'

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cr3eT_0gVUBzdW00
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. From left, Seth Herald/Getty Images and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Sen. Mitt Romney called Donald Trump's false election claims "a classic example of denial."
  • He likened it to the "delusion that leads people to feed money into slot machines."
  • Romney said leadership is the cure for "wishful thinking," but he's not looking to Trump or giving Biden high marks.

Comments / 52

AP_001818.2517e34d4096455697ccb2d3d2f83b23.2308
3d ago

All I know is that I’m glad Biden is in the office and it’s peaceful. It was an ugly election, he got more votes. That’s the only thing that counts.

Reply(22)
26
Halloween_in_January
3d ago

what about the delusion that makes you think a guy found some golden plates less than 200 years ago with a new gospel on it, or the one that makes you think you can become the God of your own planet and populate it with your offspring?

Reply(1)
2
Roger
3d ago

It's like the Emperor's new clothes! EVERYONE knows that the Democrats stole the 2020 elections with the help of $500 Million from Facebook's Zuckerberg and vested interests in the leadership of the FBI and CIA ... but no-one wants to be cancelled if they say anything about it!

Reply(1)
5
