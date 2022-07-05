Paving limiting street parking in Ogdensburg

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country Orthopaedic Group announced that podiatry services will be added to their practice. According to a press release from Carthage Area Hospital, their Board-Certified Podiatrist, Jason R. Forni, DPM is providing Podiatry services at North Country Orthopaedic Group located at 1571 Washington Street Suite 103 in Watertown. He will provide services at the location from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays. However, he will continue seeing patients at his Carthage location at 3 Bridge Street and Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

CARTHAGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO