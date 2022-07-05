ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Paving limiting street parking in Ogdensburg

By Delaney Keppner
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some street parking in the city of Ogdensburg will be closed due to paving that will be taking place. According to the city, the Department of Public Works will start paving on July 5....

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Fort Drum crews preserve history at LeRay Mansion District

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews from the Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works are working to preserve history at the Leray Mansion District. On July 5, a Public Works Road and Grounds crew began repairing a damaged dam at the heart-shaped pond in the Historic District. According to...
FORT DRUM, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County Fair returning with free parking

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parking fees will again not be a worry for Jefferson County fairgoers next week. The Jefferson County Fair is again offering free parking to all attendees. This is through support from the Upstate Honda Dealers and F.X. Caprara Honda of Watertown. Parking will be available...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Route 12 crash injures 4

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a car heading toward Alexandria Bay was trying to make a left-hand turn into Tricia’s Rondette restaurant when it hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.
CLAYTON, NY
informnny.com

Watertown City School District tightens lock on school safety

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District is putting a tighter lock on school security. Through a multi-million dollar grant program, the District recently upgraded security measures at its eight school buildings. The District’s Director of Technology Jeffrey Wood said one of the main features is each...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
New York City, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
State
New York State
northcountrynow.com

Suspect taken into custody at Potsdam Walmart

Potsdam police and St. Lawrence Sheriff’s office deputies responded to a failure to comply during a traffic stop in the village of Potsdam on July 6. The suspect fled to Walmart on U.S. Hwy. 11 where he was taken into custody. State police, Border Patrol and Homeland Security HSI assisted on scene. For more about the incident, see story here. Photo submitted.
POTSDAM, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Electric’ Actress Found Dead In New York River

An actress who appeared in countless hit TV shows was found dead in a river in New York State. Police are continuing to investigate. On June 26, 2022, at 8:10 a.m., New York State Police from Troop D responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County for a reported possible drowning.
mymalonetelegram.com

One killed in Moira crash Saturday morning

MOIRA — State police confirmed Wednesday morning that a single-vehicle crash on Route 11 during the early morning hours of Saturday resulted in a fatality. At approximately 2:29 a.m., state troopers were called to Route 11 in Moira for a report of a tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch, according to a prepared statement from the state police’s press information office.
MOIRA, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage man takes plea deal in fatal crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man has taken a plea deal in connection with a fatal crash in St. Lawrence County in 2020. Mason Reisinger of Carthage pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree vehicular manslaughter and second-degree assault. He faces up to 5 years in prison when he’s...
CARTHAGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Lafayette Street#Pine Street#Grove Street
wwnytv.com

Lewis County sheriff: some schools are unhappy with SRO contract

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - According to Lewis County’s sheriff, some school officials are not happy paying for their own school resource officers. “Are we happy with how it goes? No. But, this is the way they’ve been doing it for the past few years and now it’s coming to a discussion finally,” said Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

North Country Orthopedic Group now offering podiatry services

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country Orthopaedic Group announced that podiatry services will be added to their practice. According to a press release from Carthage Area Hospital, their Board-Certified Podiatrist, Jason R. Forni, DPM is providing Podiatry services at North Country Orthopaedic Group located at 1571 Washington Street Suite 103 in Watertown. He will provide services at the location from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays. However, he will continue seeing patients at his Carthage location at 3 Bridge Street and Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
CARTHAGE, NY
informnny.com

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe welcomes 2022 summer interns

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is continuing to provide employment opportunities for students in the Akwesasne community. According to the Tribe, they welcomed their newest group of summer interns on June 27. The interns were welcomed by SRMT Education Division Assistant Director Courtney Thomas and Summer Intern Coordinators Seanna Villeneuve and Kahawinetha Thompson.
AKWESASNE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
North Country Public Radio

Two in North Country get cease and desist letters from state Cannabis office

The state Office of Cannabis Management sent cease and desist letters to two North Country business people for allegedly selling cannabis without a license. The state says Premier Vapors 3 in Malone and an individual in Plattsburgh are selling marijuana products illegally or own property where they are being sold illegally.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

Alex Hammond takes leave of absence as Waddington supervisor

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Waddington’s town supervisor is being called to active military service and will be deployed overseas. Alex Hammond will be taking a leave of absence as supervisor as of July 10. Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight will take over while he’s on leave. Hammond is...
wwnytv.com

14-year-old dies after bike crash Tuesday

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has died. Police say 14-year-old Caleb Weygandt was riding his bike on Liberty Street in Dexter last Tuesday when he ran into the path of a truck and trailer at the intersection of Liberty and Lakeview Drive.
DEXTER, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum soldier killed in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A shooting in Syracuse took the life of an active-duty soldier on the Fourth of July holiday. According to Syracuse Police Spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski, officers responded to the 300 block of Parkway Drive in the city of Syracuse for a reported shooting with injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The 5 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list?. You find the worst places to live! Based on the same metrics that Niche.com uses to find the best places to live, these five places would be the worst places to live in New York State.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy