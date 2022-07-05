FWP Elk Management Advisory Group to Meet Thursday

This month, Fort William Henry Harrison down in Helena, is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the formation of the First Special Service. Back in 1942, the top-secret unit was a combined WW11 fighting force made up of hand-picked U.S. & Canadian soldiers who set the standard for today's Special Forces. Prior to the commemoration, the beautiful Orpheum Theatre in Conrad, will host & present the historical documentary, "The Devil's Brigade: To Helena & Back." The screening's FREE, & set for NEXT Tuesday evening, the 28th, at 7, at the Orpheum. Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at 2:30, Wendy Paulson from the Pondera Arts Council along with the infamous Gus Chambers from Montana PBS will be my special guests on the Puff Man Show. Thanks to the Pondera Arts Council, the film will be FREE to the public with a Q & A will follow...

HELENA, MT ・ 19 DAYS AGO