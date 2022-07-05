ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

FWP Elk Management Advisory Group to Meet Thursday

By Anne James
K96 FM
K96 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HELENA – The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom on July 7 from noon to 5 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on the...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
K96 FM

Montana Tobacco Quit Line Launches New Behavioral Health Program

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has launched a new program to help persons with behavioral health conditions successfully quit tobacco products. “Many individuals with behavioral health conditions want to stop smoking but may face extra challenges in successfully quitting,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said. “Through the new Behavioral Health Program, participants will have access to specially trained coaches and additional coaching calls to help them overcome these challenges.”
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

MDOC Grants Funding to Restore Charging Home Stampede Park

HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce today announced that the Blackfeet Nation, the Chippewa Cree (Rocky Boy’s), and the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe will share $118,957 in Tribal Tourism Grants. The Tribal Tourism Grant (TTG) is a competitive grant program to help Tribal venues related to the tourism industry emerge from the negative economic impacts of COVID-19. “As Montana’s tourism industry continues to grow, it is crucial that our tribal communities are included in the same economic opportunities that come with the increase of visitors to our state,” said Commerce Director Scott Osterman. “These grants will generate revenue by enhancing the visitor experience to Indian Country while offering engaging cultural experiences for many people who visit these beautiful, historic regions of Montana.”
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

UM Bio Station Researchers Discuss Mine Risks to Salmon Rivers

FLATHEAD LAKE – Recently, a group of 23 science and policy experts from the U.S. and Canada published a review of mining risks to watersheds ranging from Montana to British Columbia and Alaska. The paper in the journal Science Advances brought together experts in salmon ecology, watershed science, mining...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Helena, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Pets & Animals
K96 FM

FWP Wants Your Opinion On Several Proposals for August 25 Commission Meeting

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in August. Under the new commission process, FWP is taking public comment on these proposals now and will present the collected comments and proposals to the commission for their review and decisions on Aug. 25. Commissioners can offer amendments to the proposals as they see fit. The proposals and supporting documents, commissioner amendments and collected public comment will be available on the FWP website two weeks prior to the commission meeting.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

UM Bio Station Study Finds Microplastic Pollution in Flathead Lake

FLATHEAD LAKE – They’re in our oceans and rivers. They’re in the food we eat and the water we drink. They’ve even been detected inside the human body. They’re called microplastics – particles of plastic so small they can’t be seen by the naked eye. While researchers have known for years that these microplastics exist in Flathead Lake, the concentrations and origins of the microplastic pollution have remained a mystery.
ENVIRONMENT
K96 FM

FT Harrison’s Looking At 80!

This month, Fort William Henry Harrison down in Helena, is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the formation of the First Special Service. Back in 1942, the top-secret unit was a combined WW11 fighting force made up of hand-picked U.S. & Canadian soldiers who set the standard for today's Special Forces. Prior to the commemoration, the beautiful Orpheum Theatre in Conrad, will host & present the historical documentary, "The Devil's Brigade: To Helena & Back." The screening's FREE, & set for NEXT Tuesday evening, the 28th, at 7, at the Orpheum. Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at 2:30, Wendy Paulson from the Pondera Arts Council along with the infamous Gus Chambers from Montana PBS will be my special guests on the Puff Man Show. Thanks to the Pondera Arts Council, the film will be FREE to the public with a Q & A will follow...
HELENA, MT
K96 FM

USS Montana Will Be Commissioned On Saturday

Norfolk, VA. – The newest Virginia-class attack submarine, the future USS Montana (SSN 794), will be commissioned at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. It will be the third of the Block IV Virginia-class attack submarines to be delivered. Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana will...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fwp
K96 FM

It’s For Our Montana Women Veterans

The Montana VA has scheduled a "virtual" women Veterans town hall for tonight, Friday, at 5 o'clock. MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman, reports, "Women are the fasting growing demographic of Veterans within the VA, & Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is honored to serve these American heroes. Montana women Veterans can join by phone this afternoon/evening at 5, at 833 560 2071, or by livestream at www.access/live/MontanaVAWomenVets, or from Montana VA's Facebook page www.facebook.com/VAMontana.MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 Veterans across the Treasure State 147,000 square miles in size. Our Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1400, at 18 sites of care across the state. Here's hoping you're able to "chime in" at 5, later today...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Yellowstone National Park Is Closed But For How Long?

For many folks, Yellowstone National Park is a bucket list destination, a place that people dream of coming to and making lifelong memories. For decades now, families have come to the Park to spend part of their summer enjoying some of the most amazing sites and stunning views on earth. The Park, which is celebrating its 150th Anniversary, was predicted by many to have a record year for attendance. However, after massive flooding this week, that record year appears to be in jeopardy.
TRAVEL
K96 FM

DPHHS: Elder Abuse on the Rise in Montana

HELENA – State and local officials said today the number of Montanans reported as victims of elder abuse increased again in 2021. According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), about 4,900 Montanans were victims of elder abuse in 2021. This is the second year in a row where the number of reported victims has increased. In 2020, a total of 4,500 Montanans were victim of elder abuse, an increase at the time of nearly 30% since 2018.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

‘Yellowstone’ Pauses to Support Flood-Ravaged National Park

Massive flooding in southern Montana hasn't gone unnoticed by the cast of Yellowstone. The Paramount Network show is currently filming in Montana, but so far, there's no indication they've been affected. A tweet from the show's official account shows that the cast and crew is thinking about their neighbors. After...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
K96 FM

Hunters Can Now Register Online for Game Damage Hunt Roster

HELENA – Hunters interested in participating in game damage hunt opportunities need to register online for the Hunt Roster beginning Wednesday, June 15, through MyFWP. The roster is used by Fish, Wildlife & Parks to quickly respond to landowners who are eligible for game damage assistance in the prevention or reduction of property or crop damage primarily caused by deer, elk and/or antelope.
HELENA, MT
K96 FM

Minor Flooding Reported in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - Minor flooding has been occuring in Glacier National Park. Park Public Affairs Officer Gina Kerzman reports that Campground loop A at Saint Mary Campground is closed because of flooding and so is the trail to Avalanche Lake. which is a very popular hike. The quarter circle bridge is closed, so trailheads accessed via that bridge are also inaccessible.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
440
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy