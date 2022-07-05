ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The OVO x Keith Haring Capsule Collection Drops Just In Time For Summer 2022

By Alex Zephyr
 3 days ago
Source: OVO / OVO

Drake‘s label just announced the launch of a new capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2022.

The project was developed in conjunction with the Keith Haring Foundation and Artestar, an NYC-based consultancy and marketing firm that specializes in collaborations between various artists and universally popular brands.

The collection’s central motif is based on Haring’s 1989 lithograph Untitled (Night Owl), which is appropriate given that the OVO logo is an owl as well. Artestar has licensed Haring’s work with brands like MAC Cosmetics, Adobe, and Reebok. The late street artist, painter, and muralist used his work to speak on an array of the pressing social issues of his time such as apartheid, HIV/AIDS awareness, and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ Community.

“Keith created powerful symbols and icons in his art that he used to communicate with people at all levels,” Artestar notes of the iconic creatures.

The items available in the Keith Haring capsule collection include a hoodie ($158), Trucker jacket ($198), and T-shirt ($68), all available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL. The offerings will also include a $28 Gold metal pin.

All of the items are currently available in North America, Europe, and Japan. You can get your hands on the gear by visiting one of October’s Very Own 11 brick-and-mortar locations around the world or clicking here.

Also make sure to check out the gallery below and take a closer look at the items, too.

1. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

2. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

3. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

4. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

5. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

6. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

7. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

8. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

9. OVO® / Keith Haring Collection.

OVO® / Keith Haring Collection. ovo® / keith haring collection.

