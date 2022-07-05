Motorcyclist killed after slamming into vehicle at Fort Worth intersection, police say

A motorcyclist died Monday night from injuries in a crash on a Fort Worth street, police said.

The name of the person who died has not been released by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The wreck was reported about 11:30 p.m. Monday at McCart Avenue and Duringer Road.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling at a very high rate of speed on McCart Avenue when it hit a vehicle that was attempting to enter McCart from Duringer,

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal wreck is under investigation.