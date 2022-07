Five College of Medicine students are among 17 recognized nationally for their efforts to increase the diversity in medicine. Yamilet Gonzalez, Etta Conteh, Muneeza Rashid, Ana Carrazana, Hannah Wilson and Anela Carrazana were named 2022 Gold Student Summer Fellows for leading the Medical Enrichment for Diverse Students (M.E.D.S.) project that provides mentorship and clinical exposure to Orlando high school students from underrepresented backgrounds who are interested in the medicine.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO