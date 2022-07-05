ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

IA DNR Seeks Help For Wild Turkey Survey

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Preliminary data from MDC shows hunters checked 2,127 turkeys during Missouri's fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Greene with 70 birds harvested, Maries with 58, and Franklin with 55.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 11-17

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11. Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12. Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Downgraded In Latest Drought Monitor Map

This week’s US Drought Monitor now shows about one-fifth of Missouri territory in moderate drought. The Drought Monitor is released each Thursday morning and includes rainfall collected through the previous Tuesday. Moderate drought is the first of four drought phases. Missouri’s drought territory increased by 12 points and is now realized in about 20 percent of Missouri. Much of Missouri’s new moderate drought territory came from pre-drought conditions being downgraded. Missouri’s pre-drought territory actually went down by about 9 percent. The map did show the first indication of severe drought in Howell, Oregon, and Ripley Counties in extreme southern Missouri. That area accounts for 2.37 percent of Missouri’s drought map. Missouri’s 65 percent of pre-drought or worse territory includes the southern two-thirds of the state. Most of the moderate and severe drought area is in the southern quarter of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

THE EGGLESTON REPORT – TWO BIG VETOES

Representative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) Governor Parson vetoed two bills, a move that has quite a few people perplexed or upset. The first veto was of HB2090. This bill would have (1) given income tax refunds in 2022 to many Missourians, (2) relieved wedding venue businesses of over-zealous regulations from the Dept. of Revenue, and (3) disallowed any Covid-vaccine mandates for state government workers. In his statement, the governor said he did not like that the tax refunds would only go to the middle class. Under HB2090, the refunds would have been given to those who paid income tax and made less than $150,000/year. Those who make so little that they don’t pay income tax and those who make more than $150,000 would not have received the rebate, which bothered the governor.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Initial Report Shows Iowa State Tax Collections Grew 12.3% in Past 12 Months

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Tax payments to the State of Iowa increased dramatically in the past 12 months, far beyond expectations. The state fiscal year ended June 30th and net revenue grew by more than 12 percent. However, accounting records aren’t final yet — some tax refunds must be paid, for example. Legislative Services Agency fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson.
northwestmoinfo.com

Second Harvest Canceling Numerous Fresh Mobile Pantry Stops

America’s Second Harvest in St. Joseph has announced a reduction in the popular Fresh Mobile Pantry program that delivered food to a number of area communities. Due to rising operating costs, including increased food and fuel costs, as well as decreases in donations and available product, Second Harvest says they will be conducting fewer Fresh Mobile Pantries each month and that a number of locations will no longer be stops starting in August.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Commission Approves New 5-Year Transportation Plan For Missouri

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. $10 billion of federal and state revenues will be available for all modes of transportation over...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Conditions Setting Up for Another Good Pheasant Year in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) This year’s pheasant harvest hit its highest mark in 13 years and the man who tracks bird numbers says things are already setting up for another good year. DNR wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the weather has been good. “We had a really good winter, not much...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Largest Business Group Rolls Out Crime-Fighting Plan

“Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri” is a new business-led statewide strategy aimed at reducing crime. The state’s largest business group – the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry – is leading the charge. The Chamber has released a new report recommending ways to boost police forces and...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

MoDOT Chief Says a New Half-Decade Record Construction Plan is Close to Action

(MISSOURINET) – The panel that oversees Missouri’s roads and bridges has approved a program that will affect drivers for the next half-decade. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has given the green light to the ten-billion-dollar Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, also called “STIP” (rhymes with “tip”).
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Deadline to Register for Missouri’s August Primary is Here

(MISSOURINET) – Today is the deadline if you want to vote in Missouri’s August primary. As Joey Parker tells us, the 2020 presidential election had the highest U.S. voter turnout of the 21st century, but not as many people get as excited about midterms.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Tuesday’s Storms Now Classified a Derecho

(Radio Iowa) The National Weather Service now says the storm system that pushed across the Dakotas and Iowa Tuesday evening was a derecho. Winds were clocked at 70 to 80 miles an hour in Iowa. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Kristy Carter says wind speed is just one factor that determines a derecho.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Parson Says Roe Decision has not Changed Access to Birth Control

(MISSOURINET) – Last week, St. Luke’s Health System in the Kansas City area temporarily stopped providing emergency contraceptives out of concerns that it might put its doctors at risk of criminal prosecution. The decision was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe versus...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Eggleston Endorsed by Americans for Prosperity-Missouri

J. Eggleston (Photo by Eggleston for Senate) Representative J. Eggleston has been endorsed in his run for the Missouri Senate by Americans for Prosperity-Missouri. AFP-Missouri endorses candidates for their commitment to supporting policies that get state government out of the way of hardworking Missourians seeking to build businesses, improve their communities, and give their families opportunities to grow and prosper.
northwestmoinfo.com

College Loan Office Offers Advice for Financing College

(Radio Iowa) The fall semester won’t start for several weeks at the state’s colleges and universities, but now is a key time in the financial planning process. The CEO of Iowa Student Loan, Steve McCullough, says parents and students need to do some research when it comes to student loans.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Driver Seriously Injured In I-29 Accident

A St Joseph driver was seriously hurt in an accident around midday on I-29. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 65 year old Randy Buckles was traveling southbound on I-29, went off the side of the roadway, into the median, and then continued into the northbound lanes of the interstate. The front bumper of his vehicle then hit a guardrail. That caused the vehicle to overturn. It also went down an embankment.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

