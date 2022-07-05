ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘It feels like a home race to me,’ Corey LaJoie looks forward to New England NASCAR weekend

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTddH_0gVU5wam00

(WPRI) – The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual return to New England mid-July at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. One driver, Corey LaJoie, has ties to the region. Both his father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame. LaJoie also made his Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I love it,” he said. “Anytime I go to New Hampshire, a lot of family come out and hang out so it feels like a home race to me.”

12 Sports Reporter Taylor Begley caught up with LaJoie to talk about his connection to New England and to preview the midsummer race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shocked By Crash: NASCAR World Reacts

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Following this weekend's events, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kelley Earnhardt's Statement

Kelly Earnhardt Miller addressed the penalties NASCAR issued to JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson following Saturday's wreck at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR deducted 30 points from Gragson in the Xfinity Series standings and fined him $35,000 for intentionally hitting Sage Karam's car. JR Motorsports issued a statement on behalf of Earnhardt Miller, who co-owns the team alongside brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Noah Gragson punishment

NASCAR has penalized Noah Gragson for his dangerous driving during last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America, issuing a $35,000 fine and docking him 30 points in the drivers’ standings. They also deducted 30 points from JR Motorsports in the owner standings. While Gragson is still in...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Fox News

NASCAR's Noah Gragson fined $35,000 for intentional wreck at Road America

NASCAR has penalized JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson for intentionally crashing into a competitor during last weekend's race at Road America. Gragson and Alpha Prime Racing's Sage Karam were fighting with some contact for position on Lap 25 when Gragson apparently became frustrated with the situation and swerved into Karam's car.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Kelley Earnhardt Reacts To Significant NASCAR Penalty

During the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this past Sunday at Road America, Noah Gragson's No. 9 car made contact with Sage Karam's No. 45 car. That collision ultimately led to a massive pileup. On Wednesday, NASCAR penalized Gragson for his role in this crash. Gragson was docked 30 points and...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

JGR planning on Kyle Busch back in 18 car, Ty Gibbs in Xfinity in ’23

The president of Joe Gibbs Racing reiterated Thursday that the plan remains for the team to sign Kyle Busch to a contract extension and that Ty Gibbs will remain in the Xfinity Series next season. Busch’s contract expires after this season. Dave Alpern told reporters that the team continues to...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#New England#Nexstar Media Inc
ESPN

NASCAR docks points, fines JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson for 'intentionally' causing crash that set off multicar wreck in Xfinity Series race at Road America

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against "intentionally wrecking another vehicle" and "actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR."
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driver Penalty News

NASCAR has punished driver Noah Gragson for his role in a scary pileup during Saturday's Henry 180 at Road America. Gragson was fined $35,000 and docked 30 driver points, while his team JR Motorsports was penalized 30 owner points in NASCAR's XFinity Series. The punishments were for violating NASCAR's Code of Conduct.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy