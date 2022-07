In November 2018 the Woolsey Fire ignited on a research property in the Santa Susana Mountains, near the border between Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Pushed south by the Santa Ana winds, it went on to burn nearly 100,000 acres, kill three people and cause more than $6 billion in property damage. Much of the harm was concentrated in Malibu, where the entire city was put under an evacuation order and hundreds of houses — even close to the Pacific — were destroyed.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO