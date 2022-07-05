ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Wrong way driver arrested after driving towards Molalla July 4 parade

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOEWn_0gVU5ZUB00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was taken into custody after driving towards the front of an Independence Day parade and disobeying orders from police, authorities said.

According to the Molalla Police Department, 48-year-old Christopher Eby of Molalla was charged with reckless driving and endangering, disorderly conduct, and attempting to elude and interfere with a police officer.

Protesters burn flag, shoot mortars, break windows in Portland

MPD said officers received reports of a wrong way driver that was heading towards the parade around 10 a.m. on Monday. An officer responded to the call, where the driver ignored orders and continued driving towards the front of the parade, said the department in a Facebook post .

The parade was being led Molalla’s Chief of Police Chris Long.

Moments later, the driver was stopped and pinned in with the assistance of the Molalla Fire Department, according to the post. The driver was later identified as Eby, who was then taken into custody without incident following a brief negotiation.

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

Police say no one was injured during the incident, and the parade resumed after the scene was cleared.

“Thank you to the citizens and spectators of the parade for remaining calm and safely staying out of harm’s way,” said Molalla PD in the post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOIN 6 News

Arrest made in hit-run that critically injured 72-year-old woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County investigators say they tracked down the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old woman critically hurt. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fetterhoff allegedly struck Diana Petty with his car on Southwest Barnes Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say they found the suspected car parked near the crash on Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Reckless Driving#Portland Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
kezi.com

Linn County deputies searching for threatening suspect

MILL CITY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that resulted in damaged property. The LCSO announced the search at about 9 a.m. today, July 7. The suspect, Gordon Ridenour, is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that resulted in damaged property and several other cases, they said. Deputies say Ridenour has active warrants for his arrest and tends to frequent the Mill City and Gates area. They said witnesses state Ridenour made threats against law enforcement and may have a firearm.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Navy veteran's prized motorcycle stolen from outside Gresham apartment complex

GRESHAM, Ore. — Early Thursday morning, Navy veteran Edwin Anderson walked outside his Gresham apartment to find his motorcycle — a 2011 Honda Shadow Aero — missing. "I came out with my flags for the mission and my parking space was empty," Anderson said. "My neighbor said that she went out for a cigarette at 3 o'clock, it was there. But when she left for work at 5:30 a.m., it was gone. I think [the thief] picked it because of the way it looked."
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Victim of shooting at Gresham MAX station identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a deadly MAX platform shooting in Gresham Friday morning has been publicly identified. Police said 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux was shot just after 5 a.m. Friday while standing on the westbound platform at Northeast Burnside and 161st Avenue. He later died after being taken to a local hospital.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Why the man accused of violently attacking an Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro Burglaries Suspect Arrested Early Morning

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, made an arrest early Thursday morning on a person they say broke into two people’s houses and had warrants out for his arrest in Oregon and Washington. Homeowners contacted 911 just before three am to report that a bag of cans was taken from their porch. In the meantime, detectives received a call about just a separate burglary at a residence near Rosebay Park in the same neighborhood. A containment area was subsequently established and K-9 units from the Tigard Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were brought in, according to authorities.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy