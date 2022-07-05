ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Fireworks spark Walla Walla house fire, causing $150,000 in damages

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOuPS_0gVU58z300
Jason Sponseller // Shutterstock

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — What began as a celebratory Fourth of July evening ended with disaster when a Walla Walla home and car caught on fire, accumulating $150,000 in damages.

According to a release by the City of Walla Walla, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a residence on the 2000-block of Glenn Erin Drive for reports of a possible structure fire just after 11:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Initial reports from 9-1-1 callers claimed that the rear side of a garage and a car were on fire, threatening to spread along the side of the house.

Due to the severe nature of the fire, crews from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 and the College Place Fire Department were dispatched to help with the response as part of their mutual-aid agreement.

The first crew to arrive observed the single-story residence with flames stemming from an attached garage. They immediately focused efforts on preventing the fire from spreading further into the residence despite flames already extending into the attic above the kitchen and living room.

By 11:15 p.m., Walla Walla firefighters brought the situation under control. They remained at the scene for nearly another hour to survey the area, clean up from the fire, investigate its cause and ensure the residents’ safety.

During that time, they determined that the fire was sparked by fireworks. Investigators suspect that sparks from the aerial fireworks landed near combustibles located between the garage and the car, leading them to burn and grow through the garage. Overall, the estimated damages to the residence and its content land at $150,000.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

cousins bros
3d ago

it sounded like a war zone around here last night. absolutely ridiculous. between college place and walla walla it was ridiculous. ban fireworks. these aren't fireworks like when we were kids.

Reply(1)
3
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

No injuries reported in vestibule fire

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters believe the cause of a Thursday morning fire at an apartment complex was caused by a possible older light fixture in the vestibule entrance. Crews responded to the entrance of the Whitman Court Apartments at 7:38 a.m. Walla Walla police assisted firefighters in going door...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Human remains located in the Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Walla Walla Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to East Walla Walla county where someone had located human remains. Detectives, deputies and members of the Task Force were called to investigate the scene. The body was found. Washington State Patrol Crime Lab responded to assist the investigation...
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Accidents
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Accidents
County
Walla Walla County, WA
City
Home, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Rock thrown in Kennewick irrigation channel causes outages

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Irrigation District is reminding people not to throw large items into irrigation water after a large rock got stuck in a pipe. The rock was thrown into a weir box, which is a simple structure built for a weir plate. A weir plate measures the flow of piped water, and is commonly used in open irrigation channels. The body of water must have been a tempting target, as the large rock had been tossed in.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Human remains discovered east of Walla Walla, according to WWSO

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Human remains have been discovered east of Walla Walla in the county, a news release from the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office (WWSO) said. On July 6 just after 4 p.m., deputies were alerted that a citizen “located human remains,” the release said.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Fire Stations 1 And 2
elkhornmediagroup.com

Human remains are found

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that deputies were advised by dispatch that a citizen located human remains east of Walla Walla in the county on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. Detectives, deputies and members of the Walla Walla Regional Task Force responded...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

National lifeguard shortage not seen locally, Parks and Rec officials say

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Pools across the nation are experiencing a lifeguard shortage. With the warm weather, and people wanting to get out of the heat and into a pool, this could be an issue. But is this nationwide problem affecting the pools in the Tri-Cities? The American Lifeguard Association estimates the shortage in lifeguards is impacting one third of U.S....
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Full services restored at Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Kennewick Branch

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Branch of Mid-Columbia Libraries is fully operational once again. The branch limited its in-person services on June 1, due to an issue with the library’s air conditioning system. Services were limited to curb-side pickup and browsing in the lobby. In the meantime, Mid-Columbia Libraries expanded hours at the Keewaydin Park library at 405 S. Dayton St.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy