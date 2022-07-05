Fireworks spark Walla Walla house fire, causing $150,000 in damages

Jason Sponseller // Shutterstock

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — What began as a celebratory Fourth of July evening ended with disaster when a Walla Walla home and car caught on fire, accumulating $150,000 in damages.

According to a release by the City of Walla Walla, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a residence on the 2000-block of Glenn Erin Drive for reports of a possible structure fire just after 11:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Initial reports from 9-1-1 callers claimed that the rear side of a garage and a car were on fire, threatening to spread along the side of the house.

Due to the severe nature of the fire, crews from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 and the College Place Fire Department were dispatched to help with the response as part of their mutual-aid agreement.

The first crew to arrive observed the single-story residence with flames stemming from an attached garage. They immediately focused efforts on preventing the fire from spreading further into the residence despite flames already extending into the attic above the kitchen and living room.

By 11:15 p.m., Walla Walla firefighters brought the situation under control. They remained at the scene for nearly another hour to survey the area, clean up from the fire, investigate its cause and ensure the residents’ safety.

During that time, they determined that the fire was sparked by fireworks. Investigators suspect that sparks from the aerial fireworks landed near combustibles located between the garage and the car, leading them to burn and grow through the garage. Overall, the estimated damages to the residence and its content land at $150,000.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.