ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fireworks enforcement results in 53 citations, nearly 15,000 complaints as Las Vegas ‘lights up’

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLHEm_0gVU481G00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a media blitz warning the public about enforcement of fireworks restrictions, Metro police report a total of 53 citations issued for illegal fireworks during a two-day crackdown.

Metro says illegal fireworks were confiscated in the 53 incidents.

That’s about half the number of citations reported after July 4, 2019, the last Independence Day celebration before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County officials said a total of 14,664 complaints were filed on the ISpyFireworks.com website. That mirrors 2019, when more than 14,000 complaints came in. Authorities put a lot of effort into channeling complaints about illegal fireworks through the website, which sends visitors to the Clark County website to make the report.

Backyard fireworks displays have become a common occurrence in Las Vegas, with people spending thousands of dollars to set off their own fireworks — many of them illegal — rather than going to public displays.

The “You Light It, We Write It” campaign appeared to have little impact on private celebrations.

Authorities warned of hefty fines — as high as $10,000 — as they put out the word ahead of the holiday. A fire inspector told 8 News Now on June 28 that 40 inspectors would be part of the safety effort. But none of that translated to an increase in citations over the past two days.

Statistics were released Tuesday after a two-day joint operation involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

This year, a red flag warning was in place over the July 4 weekend — an indication that fire danger was high. A palm tree ignited due to fireworks in one neighborhood Monday night.

Henderson officials said a total of 336 calls about illegal fireworks came in over a four-day period ending Monday night — and 262 of those calls were on Monday, the July 4 holiday. Ten reports were taken and forwarded to the Henderson City Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
point2homes.com

754 Shadwell Street, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89178

This prime [email protected]@RhoadesRanch has returned to the market! BUYERS: SELLER WILL HELP YOU WITH CLOSING COSTS. SELLER is offering $5000 towards your closing costs and $2300 towards carpet allowance upstairs, 1yr home warranty. KB 3bed 2bath up 1/2 bath down, one car garage wired 4 opener & carport for second car. Street parking in front of your home for this particular lot. Security door front & security has been paid in full, HUGE storage under stairwell. Kitchen upgraded cabinets with under cabinet lighting partial glass doors, upgraded canister ceiling lights, upgraded Tile Flooring & Granite counters island breakfast bar additional counter area. Patio has a retractable Pergola canopy with garden mature fruit trees. Headed upstairs upgraded OAK stairwell. All closets with mirrored sliding doors all bedrooms upstairs carpeted again allowance for replacement. Window coverings throughout home all bedroom's ceiling fans and 1 in living. Sprinklers front and back.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another injured after a two-vehicle collision in Summerlin (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday afternoon, one person was killed while another person suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Summerlin. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:15 p.m. on the intersection of Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive, near Summerlin Parkway. The early reports showed that a Hyundai failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Mercedes that was making a left turn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on a freeway on-ramp in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 3:48 a.m. on the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy