CASPER, Wyo. ⁠— The U.S. national average gas price has declined for the third straight week, dropping 10.4 cents last week to $4.78 per gallon Tuesday, GasBuddy reported. This is down 7.1 cents from last month, yet is still $1.66 per gallon more than a year ago, GasBuddy’s report said. The national average price of diesel has decreased 6.3 cents in the last week to $5.72 per gallon.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO