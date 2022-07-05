ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Kinzinger shares compilation of vulgar and threatening calls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Brooks
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuDg9_0gVU2kLv00

( The Hill ) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) shared a compilation of around a dozen vulgar and threatening calls to his congressional office to highlight an increase in threats of violence in politics.

“Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows,” Kinzinger said in a tweet accompanying the video on Tuesday. “My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.”

“I hope you naturally die as quickly as f—— possible,” one caller said.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“Going to come protest in front of your house this weekend. We know who your family is and we’re going to get you,” another caller said. “Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids.”

Some of the calls in the compilation did not include a direct threat but demonstrated the kind of vulgar and angry calls that his office gets.

“You’re the biggest piece of sh– politician in the world. Why don’t you just leave and go away and shut your f—— mouth, you piece of sh–,” one caller said.

The video noted that calls and voicemails to Kinzinger’s congressional office are received by high school and college-level interns “attempting to learn about the legislative process.”

“The threats are unhinged and all too common,” Kinzinger said in another tweet from his personal account.

The Capitol Police said that its Threat Assessment Team has opened roughly 1,820 cases, including direct threats and directions of interest, since March 23, 2022.

Charleston police officer discovers fire at Gonzoburger before alarms go off

The number of threat assessment cases that the Capitol Police have opened has increased in recent years: In 2021, there were 9,625 cases, compared to 8,613 in 2020, 6,955 in 2019, 5,206 in 2018 and 3,939 in 2017.

Kinzinger, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), is one of two House Republicans who sit on the Jan. 6 Select Committee. His participation in the panel, which House Republican leadership has boycotted, is the subject of intense criticism from other Republicans. Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee formally censured Kinzinger and Cheney for sitting on the Jan. 6 panel.

Tuesday is not the first time that Kinzinger, who is not seeking reelection, has publicly shared threats against his family.

Last month, Kinzinger posted a photo of a letter sent to his home addressed to his wife that warned Kinzinger would be “executed.”

“Until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently,” Kinzinger said on ABC’s “This Week” at the time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
WOWK 13 News

Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road. Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. Three people were transported...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Clendenin for malicious assault

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—The Clendenin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a malicious assault suspect. Clendenin PD says that Christopher D. Burdette is wanted for questioning about a malicious assault that happened on Wednesday. They ask anyone who has information about Burdette’s whereabouts to call Patrolman...
CLENDENIN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WOWK 13 News

Parole denied for Manson follower charged in 1969 slayings: ‘They said he lacks empathy’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago. Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WOWK 13 News

More details emerge after Beckley police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy