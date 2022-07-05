ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Convicted murderer on parole shot, killed by police

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMigU_0gVU2Alt00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 51-year-old man on parole who barricaded himself at the Ranger Motel on Colfax Avenue was shot and killed by police after he threatened officers with a knife, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the Aurora Fire Department was called to a fire in room 47 at the motel located at 11220 E. Colfax Ave. When firefighters arrived, they were confronted by a man with a knife.

The man fled to room 49 where the person occupying the room got away, police said. The man then barricaded himself in the room while police and SWAT attempted to negotiate with him.

Police said during negotiations a standoff ensued and at least two officers shot 40mm sponge rounds before the suspect threatened officers with a knife.

Swift-water rescue underway on Clear Creek

Three officers fired at the suspect, striking him. Aurora Fire Rescue and other medics on scene administered aid and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aurora Police said multiple knives were recovered at the scene after the incident.

Firefighters got the blaze under control and no pets or people were found to be injured. The building was evacuated after police got to the location.

The suspect was convicted of murder in 2005 and sentenced to 28 years in prison and was on parole, APD said. His identity is not being released until next of kin are notified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 36

Annoyed
2d ago

why was he out of prison ?? he murdered someone in 2005 he should have been in prison for life.

Reply
5
Plumb Joy
3d ago

A person with a knife, as bad of one as he might be, need not be murdered by cops with guns, tasers, billy sticks and o

Reply(15)
4
mike k
3d ago

I less piece of Garbage society must concern themselves with. We need more of this. Ship them to Boulder or Denver. They have all the answers.

Reply
2
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Man shot during dispute at family gathering in Aurora dies, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A man who was shot during a dispute at a family gathering in Aurora in mid-June has died, according to the city’s police department. Esteban Lopez, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 13210 East 7th Avenue on June 19 at around 9:45 p.m. Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Juan Serrano, retreated into his home following the shooting but surrendered and was taken into custody a short time later.
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting inside Denver condo

DENVER — Denver police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person inside a condo on Thursday. On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department received a report from security at a condominium complex along the 9700 block of E. Iliff Avenue. The security personnel reported hearing shots inside a residence earlier that morning.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

1 killed at Denver condominium, suspect arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police responded to a shots fired call at a condominium on Thursday where they found one man dead. On Thursday at 1:03 p.m., DPD received a call from security officers at a condominium in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. The security officers told police that shots were fired from inside a residence early Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#On Parole#Violent Crime#Swat#Apd#Nexstar Media Inc#Broadca
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigation prompts Aurora Police to investigate alleged shady contractor

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Two teens, ages 15 and 18, shot, wounded early Friday in northwest Aurora

AURORA | Two teenage males were shot and injured early Friday in northwest Aurora, both sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The two shooting victims were identified only as being 18 and 15 years old. The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. while the two were somewhere near East Colfax Avenue...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating the shooting that happened near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver police: Deceased man's death appears to be a homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a deceased man was found inside a home Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue after a 911 caller said someone was possibly dead inside the home. When officers arrived, they searched the home and...
FOX31 Denver

Man arrested in Aurora deadly shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in a parking lot on July 3. Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Aaron Harmon. Harmon was...
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Coroner identifies 3 found dead at home in Greeley

DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspect wanted in stabbing near Greeley Mall

A suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a restaurant near the Greeley Mall remains on the loose. Greeley police said they arrived at Tres Margaritas late Monday night to find a 21-year-old man who’d been stabbed multiple times. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.
GREELEY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
9NEWS

Man found dead in southeast Denver home

DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man found in a southeast Denver home as a homicide, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Police said Thursday night, officers were called to a home on Iliff Avenue near the intersection with South Parker Road. They did not specify the nature of the call, but said they were told someone was possibly deceased inside.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Trial gets underway for suspect accused in Greeley double-murder

Opening statements gott underway this week in the trial of a man accused in a double-murder in Greeley. Prosecutors said Kevin Eastman killed his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank and popular musician Stanley Sessions in February of 2020. Eastman is accused of first slitting Sessions’ throat and trying to burn his body before he dumping it in Pingree Park. He’s accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend a week later and hiding her body on a rural Weld County property where he worked and lived. The Greeley Tribune reports the defense claims there’s no forensic evidence – like a gun — that ties Eastman to the murders. But prosecutors said they found Sessions’ blood and DNA on a pair of jeans and al lunchbox of ammo with six missing rounds on Eastman’s property. They add cellphone records, GPS tracking and video surveillance tie Eastman to the crimes. For full coverage on the trial check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy