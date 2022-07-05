Convicted murderer on parole shot, killed by police

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 51-year-old man on parole who barricaded himself at the Ranger Motel on Colfax Avenue was shot and killed by police after he threatened officers with a knife, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the Aurora Fire Department was called to a fire in room 47 at the motel located at 11220 E. Colfax Ave. When firefighters arrived, they were confronted by a man with a knife.

The man fled to room 49 where the person occupying the room got away, police said. The man then barricaded himself in the room while police and SWAT attempted to negotiate with him.

Police said during negotiations a standoff ensued and at least two officers shot 40mm sponge rounds before the suspect threatened officers with a knife.

Three officers fired at the suspect, striking him. Aurora Fire Rescue and other medics on scene administered aid and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aurora Police said multiple knives were recovered at the scene after the incident.

Firefighters got the blaze under control and no pets or people were found to be injured. The building was evacuated after police got to the location.

The suspect was convicted of murder in 2005 and sentenced to 28 years in prison and was on parole, APD said. His identity is not being released until next of kin are notified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.