Ponchatoula, LA

TPSO: Custodian Arrested for Sexual Battery of a Student

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 40 year old Levan Harris of Hammond for inappropriately touching a female student at Ponchatoula High School. On June 30, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s...

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

Paulina Man sentenced for Battery of a Police Officer

On January 26, 2022, a St. James Parish Jury found 40-year-old Justin Stout of 3395 Tupelo Lane Paulina, LA guilty of Battery of a Police Officer with Injury. Stout was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg. Stout was on trial in connection with a 2020 arrest stemming from an altercation with deputies during a child custody exchange.
PAULINA, LA
L'Observateur

Former St. John Parish employee pleads guilty to drug charges

On June 28, 2022, Bryant Daigre, Sr. of Garyville pled guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The Honorable Vercell Fiffie sentenced Mr. Daigre to six years with the Department of Corrections for the drug offense and five years for the offense involving a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrent. A $5,000.00 fine was also ordered.
GARYVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Police arrest convicted felon with weapon

Robert Scott (43) has been arrested and charged with the following:. 1 count- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 1 count- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing CDS. 2 counts- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS. 1 count- Possession of Schedule I Drugs. 1 count- Possession of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

Indiana Man Pleads Guilty in Connection with 2021 Fatal Assumption Parish Crash

On last week, 25-year-old Dean Putz Jr. of 128 Leonie St. Pierre Part, LA originally from Indiana, pled guilty as charged to the charges of Negligent Homicide, Reckless Operation, and No Seatbelt. This guilty plea comes following a 2021 Assumption Parish fatal crash which claimed the life of 21-year-old Kole Bahry of Plattenville. Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney is the lead prosecutor on this case, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Governor signs Becnel Survivor Notification Act

BATON ROUGE — Chris Becnel’s life as he knew it ended more than 30 years ago when he was sexually abused by Brian Matherne, a former teacher and coach at Sacred Heart in Norco. Matherne pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges of child molestation in February 2000 and...
NORCO, LA
L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Police: 4 arrested in drive by shooting

Tyree Callahan (22), Tyler Callahan (21), Trajon Miles (20), and Dejon Warner (21) were all charged with 1 count each of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. On July 6th around 7:15pm, officers were dispatched to the corner of Methvin Drive and N. 15th Street in...
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 7/4 to 7/8

During the week of July 4 – July 8, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Anthony...
L'Observateur

Kentucky man charged with threatening a fifth grade class in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BRIAN ADAMS, age 22, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was indicted on June 30, 2022 by a federal grand jury for communication of interstate threats to kidnap or injure, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 875(c). According to the indictment,...
HARVEY, LA
L'Observateur

Slidell Man sentenced for stealing over $75,000 from Federal Retirement Benefits Program

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MICHAEL R. MATHERNE (“MATHERNE”), age 62, of Slidell, Louisiana was sentenced on June 7, 2022 to serve six (6) months in federal prison after pleading guilty as charged to an indictment for Theft of Federal Funds on July 22, 2021. Additionally, the Court ordered MATHERNE to pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office identifies vehicle of interest in recent shooting

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the dark colored SUV type vehicle in the attached picture as a vehicle of interest in the shooting on Main Street, in Lutcher, that occurred on Sunday, July 3, 2022. If anyone has any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers GNO. Tips can also be submitted through Nixle.
LUTCHER, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty to Misprision of Felony

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ASHLEY OVERTON, age 36, of New Orleans, pled guilty on June 30, 2022 to misprision of felony, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4. According to court documents, as a part of a narcotics drug trafficking investigation, OVERTON...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

U.S. Marshals Operation North Star Results in 164 Arrests and 46 Firearms Seized Across New Orleans Metro Area

New Orleans, LA – Operation North Star, a nation-wide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was conducted in 10 cities (Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Memphis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Baltimore) over a 30-day period, spanning the month of June. Nationwide there were over 1400 arrests (to include 230 for Homicide), and 160 plus firearms seized. In the New Orleans metro area, there were 164 arrests while closing 180 warrants for violent offenses: 25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation is due to the critical partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who participated. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies to be able to work additional hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Body of missing person found in canal

Kenner Police are investigating a body found floating in the 1000 block of Canal 12, located in the Kenner subdivision of Lincoln Manor. On July 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM, a Kenner Officer, who was conducting follow up on a report of an earlier missing person observed what appeared to be a body floating in the canal.
KENNER, LA
L'Observateur

RPCC announces new scholarship opportunity for local students

RESERVE — River Parishes Community College is announcing a new scholarship opportunity for class of 2022 high school graduates along with a parent or guardian of that graduate to each receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend RPCC this fall through the Rougarou Plus One Scholarship. This is a limited...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

LSP rescues kitten from life on the streets

Trooper Williams along with his FTO Trooper Clay Harris were able to save this little kitten on LA-16 in Livingston Parish. Troopers were able to safely rescue “Dixie” from the roadway. This very well could have prevented a possible crash for motorist. Good job guys for being vigilant, keeping the roads safe and rescuing this sweet animal!
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO hosts punt, pass & kick event

LAPLACE — The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free punt, pass, & kick event on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve. The event is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 13. Boys and girls will compete separately, in five age classifications.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

Crescent City Sports League ends with Jesuit on top

NEW ORLEANS — Jesuit-based Retif Oil came out on top during the inaugural Crescent City Sports Summer Prep League with a ninth inning 8-7 victory over the John Curtis Christian River Ridge Patriots Thursday evening. First baseman Hunter Oufnac was selected MVP of the championship series, which began on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

