COVID Update: IL reports 644 new cases, 2 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago
Chicago area moves back into high range COVID community levels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 644 new COVID cases and two new deaths Tuesday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,446,267 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,162 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 28.

As of Monday night, 1,190 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 141 patients were in the ICU, and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 27% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,701,790 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.17% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,095.

The Chicago area counties listed at high community level are Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will. Kane and LaSalle counties are at a low community level.

The levels are based on case and hospitalization rates and are meant to inform people about the dangers posed by the virus in their specific communities.

