One of the many motivations for poetry for Kristina R. Togafau is using it as a vehicle to learn more about their Indigenous identity. The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa PhD student is of Samoan and Western Shoshone descent, a Native tribe Indigneous to Northern Nevada. According to Togafau, channeling words and thoughts about elements of their cultural traditions is helping accomplish a personal quest to better understand both Native lineages.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO