ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Agnos makes Collegiate National Team USA roster

By Brian Bailey, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVaQu_0gVTvp6300

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Zach Agnos has been officially named to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster, USA Baseball officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

With his selection, Agnos becomes the fifth Pirate in program history to be named to the final Collegiate National Team roster following Jake Agnos (2018), Bryan Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019) and Carson Whisenhunt (2021).

Agnos, who will be joined by ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin, will represent Team USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands. For the second time in his career, Godwin will serve as the third base and hitting coach for the Red, White and Blue following his 2018 stint.

The lone two-way player on this summer’s team, Agnos appeared in four games (three starts) where he batted .125 (1-for-80 with a double, walk and hit by pitch. On the mound, he pitched in a pair of games allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two full innings (4.50 ERA).

One of three Pirates to start all 67 games in 2022, Agnos earned Baseball America and D1Baseball Second-Team All-America honors as a utility player. The Second-Team ABCA All-Regional selection batted .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpc2s_0gVTvp6300
Zach Agnos (ECU Sports Information photo)

The Haymarket, Va. native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15) he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The right-hander allowed just six runs (all earned) on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while sporting a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked just six holding opposing hitters to a composite .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while notching saves versus Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10).

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and begin Honkbalweek Haarlem on Saturday, July 9. The stars and stripes open against Japan at 8 a.m. ET and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv .

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Asheboro halts Marlins’ win streak at 4

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins ended up in another one-run game. However, this one ended up on the losing side as the Asheboro Zookeepers won, 5-4, to end the Marlis’ four-game win streak. The Marlins (23-8 overall, 5-2 second half) dropped to second place...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

EXCEL baseball program in Washington in search of new leader

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The EXCEL baseball program in Washington is in need of a new leader. EXCEL stands for Exceptional Children Enjoying Life. The organization allows children with special needs to play the great game of baseball. It’s much like the same program that’s in Greenville. The organization wants to continue the good things […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks set for Friday doubleheader after postponement

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers got through 2 1/2 innings Thursday before a lengthy rain delay led to a postponement, setting the stage for a Friday doubleheader. The teams were scoreless when the delay began, with Fayetteville’s Logan Cerny set to lead off the bottom of the third […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
247Sports

Gators add impact pitching transfer Hurston Waldrep

Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan made a big splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday night when he took former Southern Mississippi right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep off the market. A 6-foot-2, 205-pound righty from Thomasville, Georgia, Waldrep spent the last two seasons with the Golden Eagles where he became...
THOMASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
City
Greenville, NC
City
Elon, NC
WNCT

Publisher of NCPreps.com talks preseason HS football rankings, more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Football season is right around the corner, and polls are coming out for the high school football teams here in North Carolina. NCPreps.com is one of the top recognized and visited websites for high school football in the state. Publisher Deana King and her staff work with Rivals.com to produce stories, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro man flown to Vidant following shooting, suspect on the run: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville following a shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro that left him with serious injuries, the Goldsboro Police Department said. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to Wayne UNC Health Care after a report of a...
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Godwin
WNCT

Two Pamlico County residents arrested on drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two individuals on drug-related charges. On June 30, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 6455 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro in response to an ongoing drug investigation. The residence belonging to Crystal Carawan and Tyrone Devonte Jordan Jr. […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man arrested in Pitt County after residence shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The suspect in a shooting that happened last December in Pitt County was arrested in Rocky Mount on Wednesday. The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force located Devonte Gregory Dales, 19, of Rocky Mount. He was arrested and taken before an Edgecombe County Magistrate, who placed him under a $240,000 secured […]
WNCT

Sheriff: NC man charged with murder, shoots at deputies

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man charged in a fatal shooting fired shots at deputies before he was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office said. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Jason Odell Billings shot and killed a man in Kernersville before driving away from the scene, Nexstar’s WGHP reported.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Baseball America#Team Usa#National Team#Pirates#Pim Mulier Stadium#Rbi
WNCT

Suspect arrested after two shot in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting that injured two people last Friday. Officials said Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

‘There has to be justice’: Elizabeth City woman fatally struck during hit-and-run pushed daughter out of the way to save her

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify the driver that killed a woman during a hit-and-run in Pasquotank County. N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Friday on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found that 39-Year-Old Andrea Turner had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
WNCT

Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday. We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson. Fuhr-Farlow was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy