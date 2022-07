Marriotts Ridge’s Mukundh Boopathi didn’t play for the Mustangs as a freshman, playing tournaments independently. However, Boopathi decided to join the team as a sophomore. Marriotts Ridge coach Scott Dingman spoke with him before and during tryouts about the expectations and benefits of playing as part of a team. “I was impressed with the resume he put together and all the hard work he’d been ...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO