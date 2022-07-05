ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

VIP Intel: Top-150 ATH Eugene Wilson III nearing a decision

By Brian Perroni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of the busiest times of year for commitments across college football. Though it is currently a recruiting dead period, many prospects spent the entire month of June taking official visits...

247sports.com

247Sports

A&M QB Max Johnson stands out at the Manning Passing Academy

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson was one of 45 college quarterbacks invited to the Manning Passing Academy in late June to serve as a counselor to the 1,200 high school quarterbacks who attend the event. However, there is also a skills challenge ("Air It Out") held near the end of the camp in which the college players compete to see who is the best of the best prior to the start of fall camp in early August. The quarterbacks are called upon to make a variety of throws that are staples in most college offenses including 10-yard hook routes, 18-yard comebacks along the sideline, 18-yard digs over the middle, and deep balls. However, the part of the competition which is graded is a target competition where the quarterbacks threw at moving golf carts. The three throws included two crossing routes and a vertical throw down a sideline. The consensus was that Johnson was one of the better counselors there, displaying the arm strength to be able to drive the ball down the field on intermediate routes and putting both touch and air underneath his deeper throws.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
HBCU Gameday

Trey Fisher, son of Jimbo Fisher, transfers to HBCU

Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, has found a new home at an HBCU. Fisher has landed in Tallahassee, Florida at HBCU Florida A&M University after transferring from the University of Tennessee-Martin. His name appears on FAMU’s roster as a quarterback. The younger Fisher...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bay News 9

The future of golf is at the Chi Chi Rodriguez Golf Club

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Bud Firth’s happy place is at the driving range. There are driving ranges closer to Bud’s house than the one at the Chi Chi Rodriguez Golf Club. But Bud doesn’t mind the longer commute. ”I like to come here because primarily, I’ve made a...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa area university names new president

St. Leo University in Pasco County, one of the largest Catholic universities in the county, has a new president — with no explanation of why the previous president left the school. The school, in a July 6 statement, announced Edward Dadez, who has held multiple leadership positions at the...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Girls Twerk On Top Of Cop Car In Tampa

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

A bunch of Tampa DJs are playing an MF Doom birthday party on Wednesday

MF Doom died on Halloween during the first year of the pandemic, but some of Tampa’s biggest heads—Slopfunkdust, DJ Casper, DJ Qeys and Scorpio Vision—are going to celebrate what would’ve been the 51st birthday of truly iconic rapper and producer during a MF Doom tribute event on Wednesday, July 13 at Crowbar in Ybor City.
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

3-vehicle I-75 accident injures 6

Two tractor trailers and a pickup were involved in an I-75 collision that injured six people on Wednesday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occurred at 7:25 p.m. when a Tampa male driving a tractor trailer southbound near the 404 exit failed to notice another tractor trailer. The first truck hit the second one—driven by a 30-year-old Katy, Texas, male—from behind in the left rear.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Bob Marley is coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Bob Marley is making his way to Tampa — but not the Bob Marley you're thinking of. This Marley is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Maine. While he isn't a pioneer of reggae nor known for his distinctive vocal style, he is known for his stand-up routines and weekly radio segment, "The World According to Bob."
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tampa man accused of going nearly 100 mph on Memorial Causeway

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man Monday who they said sped at twice the speed limit on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway. An affidavit stated that Yuriannis Leyva de la Cruz, 36, drove at over 90 mph in a 45-mph zone on the Clearwater Memorial Causeway shortly after midnight.
CLEARWATER, FL
Nationwide Report

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)Nationwide Report. A 26-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Magnolia. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10 p.m. According to the authorities, a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit [...]
MAGNOLIA, TX
thatssotampa.com

Record-breaking Ritz-Carlton Residences in Tampa launch sales for second tower

The Ritz-Carlton Residences are swiftly rising on Bayshore Boulevard. Premier real estate developer Related Group (Related) has officially launched sales for the second phase of the highly successful condominium development. These lush and luxe residences have the best waterfront location within walking distance of region’s picturesque Bayshore Drive. The second tower continues to elevate the region’s luxury market, offering bespoke Ritz-Carlton amenities and service, architecture by the renowned Arquitectonica, and interiors by the award-winning Meyer Davis. Sales are now underway, with a selection of 94 residences and 6 villas, starting at $1.5 million.
TAMPA, FL
