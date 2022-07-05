ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque man with DWI history avoids prison time

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Clayton Means, the Albuquerque man who led police on a chase across town, avoided prison Tuesday. In November 2019, Means took police on a chase, driving the wrong way at times.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a crash at Ouray and 57th Street. They tried to pull over a maroon Lincoln driven by the 36-year-old Means, which appeared to be involved in the crash. Police say he took off, driving the wrong way at times in the middle of busy traffic. They eventually caught Means near Unser and Ladera where they say he admitted to drinking and was then busted with Marijuana.

Previously, Means pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident. Tuesday, Means was granted a conditional discharge and must serve a full three-and-a-half years of probation. Police say Means has three prior DWI convictions.

Flenniken Margareta
3d ago

may be he be taken to jail next time he drives drunk and someone gets killed.I don't understand the logic behind the decision to let him free with probation.he won't stop drinking and driving

