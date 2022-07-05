ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau boasts he got more than $125 million from LIV Golf

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 3 days ago

It turns out Bryson DeChambeau had more than 125 million reasons to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

The golfer appeared on the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast recently and one of the hosts told him he has a “$125 million smile.”

“That’s a little low,” DeChambeau corrected.

“I’m not gonna say the details, I mean for what’s reported it’s somewhat close. It’s a four-and-a-half-year deal, I can definitely tell you that, and a lot of it was upfront — which is great.”

The 28-year-old has commenced investing the money.

“What’s cool about it, though, is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense, whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family, taking care of what we’ve got going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other things, too,” DeChambeau said.

Bryson DeChambeau says he was paid over $125 million to join LIV Golf.
Bryson DeChambeau arriving for the LIV Golf event in Portland.

LIV Golf is an upstart golf league, backed by the Saudi regime, which is seeking to disrupt the PGA Tour by paying golfers guaranteed money and bigger purses, for fewer events.

Other prominent golfers who have defected, under the threat of indefinite banishment from the PGA Tour, include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Like DeChambeau, those three were reportedly lured by nine-figure paydays.

LIV Golf is fronted by Greg Norman, who has repeatedly brushed aside human rights concerns associated with the Saudi-backed venture.

Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot during the first round.

DeChambeau, who won the 2020 U.S. Open, finished 10th in his LIV Golf debut last week at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland. DeChambeau finished 11 shots behind winner Branden Grace.

