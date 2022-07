Once again this year, the Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) invites Utahns and visitors to test their Utah knowledge and get off the beaten path. Explorer Corps employs a digital smartphone app and a physical passport to direct users to a distinct physical marker placed in each of Utah’s 29 counties. All summer long, participants are invited to seek out these markers and follow their own path to see what makes each county – and all of Utah – so special.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO