Rock Valley, IA

ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

By Josie Cooper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET,...

KELOLAND TV

Driver hurt in car vs. church crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The driver of a car is in the hospital after crashing into an old church building near downtown Sioux Falls Friday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near East 14th Street and South 4th Avenue. Police say the 61-year-old driver appeared to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Corydon Times-Republican

Victim in fatal Le Mars crash identified

LE MARS, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars. Matthew P. Howell, 46, of Le Mars, died in the crash, which occurred at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Howell was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. Howell, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Names released in fatal two-vehicle Highway 46 crash

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the names of the two men killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash. Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Info sought on hit-and-run north of Hull

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Ibex Avenue, three miles north of Hull. A vehicle described as a blue or gray Toyota or Honda passenger car traveling south struck a southbound...
HULL, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two Sioux City men arrested for robbing two women with stolen gun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint. According to complaint documents, at 10:39 p.m., two women were robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Transit Avenue. It was specified that Jocquan McCloud, 26, of Sioux City, forced the women into the apartment’s bedroom and shut the door with them inside. McCloud returned to the room with Kemo Levi, 26, of Sioux City, who had a black handgun. Levi threatened the women with the gun, and one of the victims gave up her iPhone 13 as well as a box that held a BB gun. The other woman gave up her purse which had $362 inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report they received multiple reports of gunshots sounding off early Friday morning. Lieutenant Adam Petersen said around 1:45 a.m., several people called in saying they heard gunshots in northwest Sioux Falls. Witnesses advised there was a large gathering near a business and there might have been a physical altercation. By the time officers arrived, there were no suspects in the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Man Dies In Traffic Accident

Former students of David Struckman-Johnson began sharing the sad news earlier this week that the retired University of South Dakota professor died in an automobile accident. An obituary received by the Plain Talk confirms that Struckman-Johnson, 73, died in a two-vehicle accident July 5 near Pickstown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Little Rock man charged for hitting wife

LITTLE ROCK—A 25-year-old rural Little Rock man was arrested twice in three days on a variety of charges. Victor Lewi initially was arrested about 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, when the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was driving became disabled at the intersection of 210th Street and Marsh Avenue, about six miles south of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Jury clears man of attempted murder charge

ORANGE CITY—A Sioux County jury has cleared a 40-year-old Rock Valley man of charges including attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred a year ago, July 11, in Rock Valley. Jaime Martinez Montiel had been arrested following an investigation of a report of a car-vs.-pedestrian incident on...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Crash There

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident there on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that a few minutes before 3:00 p.m., 14-year-old Melaku Van Voorst of Northfield, MN was driving a 2020 Chevy pickup owned by his grandfather, Richard Dykstra of Sioux Center, southbound on 13th Avenue Southeast, on the southeast side of Sioux Center. They tell us that 84-year-old Henry Kroon of Sioux Center was northbound on 13th Avenue Southeast in a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Collision Causes Diesel Fuel Spill

Sheldon, Iowa — It’s not every day that a police officer is a witness to a motor vehicle crash, but that’s exactly the position a Sheldon police officer found himself in Wednesday evening. Shortly after 7:00 pm Wednesday (July 6th), a Sheldon police officer was eastbound on...
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The victim was shot south of Hartford in a suspected robbery stand-off on July 2 and died. Gerald Gosmire, a 63-year-old resident of Hartford, was treated at the scene after being shot and was then transported to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for marijuana

HARRIS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, near Harris on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and speeding. The citing of Jade Emily Rohner stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Audi A6 for speeding on Highway...
HARRIS, IA
more1049.com

One Killed and Several Other Injured In Nobles County Crash

Worthington, MN (KICD)– One person has died and six others are recovering from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office tells us a pickup and a work truck collided near Wilmont which critically injured a 19-year-ol passenger in one of the vehicles which he later succumbed to. Six others were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for OWI by Sibley

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIBLEY, IA
more1049.com

Spencer Fire and Police Departments Give June Reports

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn had his monthly report for the city council Tuesday night. Police Chief Mark Warburton says his officers answered Thirteen hundred 35 calls and made 46 arrests in June. His officers were busy on the 4th of July with many complaints about illegal fireworks. And, the Chief says, ATV operators are handling the new law allowing them on highways well, but his current interpretation is that they cannot cross the bridge in Spencer.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Disabled car results in marijuana arrest

ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Joseph William Foster stemmed from officers assisting a disabled 2008 Hyundai Sonata at St. Paul...
ORANGE CITY, IA

