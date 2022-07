Databand employees will join IBM’s data and AI division, with the purchase expected to close on July 27. In a statement, IBM general manager for data and AI Daniel Hernandez said that folding Databand into IBM’s broader portfolio would help the latter’s customers better identify and fix data issues including errors, pipeline failures and poor quality. The plan is to expand Databand’s observability capabilities for integrations across open source and commercial tools, while allowing customers to have “full flexibility” in running Databand either as a service or a self-hosted subscription.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO