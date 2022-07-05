GARY GOLDSCHMIDT

Sleepy Eye Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a reported attempted abduction today (Tuesday). Police say a teenage girl reported that a white male driving a small gray car repeatedly asked her to get into his car as she walked along Fourth Avenue crossing main street. She reported that the car continued to follow her as she started to run home. The girl described the driver as a white male in his 40s with a buzz cut and brown goatee. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Sleepy Eye Police.

SLEEPY EYE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO