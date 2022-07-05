GARY GOLDSCHMIDT

Part Time Assistant Truancy Officer: Entry hourly wage range of $21.60 to $24.03, DOQ. Under the direction of the Probation Department, this position will assist the Truancy Officer and Brown County Schools with students that are considered truant or pre-truant. This position will work in the Probation Department but will also have considerable contact with all of the middle and high schools in Brown County. Specific duties can include data entry, monitoring student attendance, setting student appointments, meeting with probation staff/truancy officer/school counselors/principals, etc. Requires a two year post-secondary education ORa one year post-secondary education and two years direct related experience in a school setting.
