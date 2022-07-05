ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slayton, MN

GARY GOLDSCHMIDT

By a.erickson
 2 days ago

67-year-old Gary Goldschmidt of St. James passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, near Slayton, Minnesota, as the result of an...

PART TIME ASSISTANT TRUANCY OFFICER

Part Time Assistant Truancy Officer: Entry hourly wage range of $21.60 to $24.03, DOQ. Under the direction of the Probation Department, this position will assist the Truancy Officer and Brown County Schools with students that are considered truant or pre-truant. This position will work in the Probation Department but will also have considerable contact with all of the middle and high schools in Brown County. Specific duties can include data entry, monitoring student attendance, setting student appointments, meeting with probation staff/truancy officer/school counselors/principals, etc. Requires a two year post-secondary education ORa one year post-secondary education and two years direct related experience in a school setting.
JOBS
REPORT: ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION IN SLEEPY EYE

Sleepy Eye Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a reported attempted abduction today (Tuesday). Police say a teenage girl reported that a white male driving a small gray car repeatedly asked her to get into his car as she walked along Fourth Avenue crossing main street. She reported that the car continued to follow her as she started to run home. The girl described the driver as a white male in his 40s with a buzz cut and brown goatee. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Sleepy Eye Police.
SLEEPY EYE, MN

