ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Document: 17-Year-Old Pronounced Dead in Southeast, DC

dcwitness.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred...

dcwitness.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Maryland: State Police

Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Daily Voice

Prince George's Head-On Crash Claims The Life Of Young Woman

Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say. Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Initial investigation revealed...
SUITLAND, MD
WUSA9

Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.
SUITLAND, MD
WSLS

Deadly drug on the rise in Virginia, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Virginia Rapper Wanted On Weapons Charge: U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Virginia rapper who is wanted on a federal weapons charge, authorities said. William “Mike” Burgess, a Norfolk rapper who goes by the name POWER$$$ and MIC POWER$$$, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Service said. Agents say you should not approach him.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

AAA Worker Struck, Killed Helping Maryland Driver

A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Gets Life In Prison For Home Invasion Robbery, Police Shootout

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
popville.com

“Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC?”

Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC? This is the 3rd or 4th time I’ve had one of these notices hung on my door, figured it was just an ad or something but I discovered the number is to a debt collection agency. I have no outstanding debts and the lack of information makes me believe it’s a scam.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Capital Beltway Protestors Bring Traffic To Standstill July 4th

Protestors kneeling on the Capital Beltway in Maryland brought traffic to a halt on July Fourth. Traffic was at a complete standstill as of 12:30 at Route 29 due to climate protestors in Silver Spring, according to developing reports. Maryland State Police and local police were at the scene. to...
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Storm damage: 2 Tornados reported in Maryland

BOWIE, Md. — Downed trees and damaged homes are just some of the things first responders are dealing with after a reported tornado was confirmed in Bowie, Maryland Tuesday evening. A second tornado was later confirmed in the Shady Side area of Anne Arundel County. Damages:. A spokesperson from...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Watch: Time lapse video captures unique view of DC fireworks

WASHINGTON — No matter how you (or your pets) feel about the noise generated by fireworks, they are beautiful to look at. That could be why a time lapse video posted by a D.C. resident is getting attention online. The brief time lapse video was shot by Paul Gerarden...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy