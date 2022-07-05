ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch: 'Zorro cat' goes viral for his masked appearance and adorable antics

By Cynthia Lawrence
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOCei_0gVTcMTb00
(Image credit: iwhy_75 / TikTok)

Have no fear for Zorro cat is here! At least in virtual form charming the Internet with his adorable videos and unique masked appearance that strongly resembles the famous, masked vigilante.

The mixed Persian kitten, named Boy, has become an Internet star thanks to the black patch around his eyes which looks identical to a superhero's trusty face mask that conceals his or her identity.

He captured the hearts of netizens mainly because of his uncanny resemblance to the fictional masked crusader, created by writer Johnston McCulley back in 1919.

The nine-month-old kitten is the youngest of several cats belonging to the loving owner, Indraini Wahyudin Noor, 50, from Banjarmasin, Indonesia.

After sharing a few clips of the black and white kitten on his TikTok account @iwhy_ (opens in new tab), the videos soon went viral, garnering tens of thousands of views.

@iwhy_ (opens in new tab)

♬ suara asli - iWhy_ (opens in new tab)

Users were quick to comment on the kitten's remarkable likeness to the masked vigilante, with some expressing wanting to hug him and even asking to buy the cute kitten.

It's no surprise that fans have renamed the kitten Zorro, which seems more fitting for an enigmatic kitten.

To add to the amusement, Indraini often plays the Zorro theme tune for the kitten to join in.

"The cat's name is Boy, but many people call him Zorro," shares Idraini. "I also think he looks just like Zorro, and I think he likes regularly listening to the Zorro music. People who see him for the first time usually say that he's unique, cute and how he looks just like Zorro."

As well as enjoying becoming an Internet star, Boy the kitten loves attention, being spoiled, held and cuddled by his owner. How adorable!

Comments / 24

Cindy LouWho
1d ago

He is beautiful! I love his little mask. I wonder what adventures he'll be going on next lol! 😊❤️🤗

Reply
6
Related
pethelpful.com

Cat’s Stunned Reaction to Seeing a Bear in the Yard Is Totally Priceless

We tend to think cats are fearless animals. They're always jumping to crazy heights, running the show at their home and demanding independence. So it's very rare to see a cat scared. But there must've been a reason why the term 'scaredy-cat' started in the first place, right? We're thinking it came from an instance similar to what TikTok user @ashlea.touville and her cat experienced recently.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Corgi Boldly Demands to Wear 'His Scarf' Every Day in Hilarious Video

As much as we love to buy our pets clothing and dress them up in hats, they don't typically enjoy it. We do it because for starters, it's adorable! But also, many people just do it for the 'gram. Thankfully our pets let us do it to them because well, they love us. Or maybe they do secretly love it...
PETS
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Amusement#Persian#Tiktok#Idraini
PetsRadar

Watch: Pit bull loses bed to tiny kitten

A pit bull has become social media famous after a TikTok clip reveals what happens when a cat gets in his king size bed… he takes the cat’s bed of course!. Every feline owner knows what happens when they’ve got a cat fast asleep on their lap but they desperately want to get up.
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

Oliver: Don’t Disturb me…

Nubia: I wannnnnnnnt to play!!!!! Wake up will you 🙁. Oliver: Ugh! Leave me alone Nubes. It is Monday… too early… zzzZZzzz. Nubia: Fine… HUMANS – PLAYTIME (P.S: It is now 5.54 AM) Signed by. His Meowjesty King Oliver the Maker of Mischief. &. Her Meowjesty...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Deer Who Thinks She's a Dog Has People in Love

We're sure one woman wasn't expecting the surprise visitor waiting for her on her porch one morning. But she certainly wasn't angry about it. Although who wouldn't be thrilled to find a doe on lounging on their outdoor furniture? In fact, the comments section of the woman's TikTok video seemed perfectly tickled by the idea.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Airport Reunion With Owner After 3 Months Apart Is Just Priceless

We feel like such a parent when we leave our furry besties behind. Well, to be fair, we are paw-rents so the heartbreaking we get from leaving them behind for an extended period of time is valid. Just like any human parent, we miss them the entire trip. Luckily our trips are never too long, unlike this one Golden Retriever mama who was apart from her baby for over 3 months. Ugh, we could never! At least their reunion is the sweetest thing to ever come on the app.
PETS
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Cat Gets Caught Stealing Mom’s Chicken Tender and Her Reaction Is Priceless

If you’re a pet owner, you’ve probably formed eyes in the back of your head because just like with kids, you have to constantly be on alert for any trouble they might be getting in. On top of that, you want to keep your parental senses tingling for safety reasons or emergencies. But we’d guess that those eyes in the back of your head are more often than not used to catch your pet sneaking some food. At least it is for TikTok user @kittenroomnrescues.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing a Car Wash for the First Time Is Epic

Pet parenthood is filled with all kinds of firsts, starting with the very first car ride home. Every new trip, new friend, and even new snack is documented and remembered fondly, but is every "first" a great experience? Nope!. When @__calliechristine first brought her Golden Retriever Finni for a ride...
PETS
pawtracks.com

Husky learns its room lights are voice controlled — cute chaos ensues

Huskies don’t usually top the list of most intelligent dog breeds, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t smart dogs. If you’re lucky enough to call a member of this breed a part of your family, then you know that while they can be stubborn and independent, making training them an interesting task (to put it politely), they’re also gentle, affectionate, and clever.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

6K+
Followers
181
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy