El Paso Families Can Enjoy The El Paso Zoo After Hours In July for Just $5
By Iris Lopez
3 days ago
I love a good trip to the El Paso Zoo during the summertime but if I’m being honest, it’s the heat that always gets the best of me when I take my son to the zoo. Well, if you’re in the same boat as I am then you’ll be excited to...
As a musician, it can be very difficult to write a song. Maybe it's hard finding the time to write or maybe it's lack of inspiration. Or maybe you just need to find the right spot to do it. Here are some locations around El Paso that might help you with your writing.
It's monsoon season in the Sun City. We don't get much rain year round, but when it's monsoon season- when it rains, it pours!. Now, El Paso sunsets are beautiful, there's no denying that, but when it rains in El Paso, it's just as beautiful. We all remember how last...
If you have been watching the news then you should know Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. But we all know how it has gone bad in the past and it wasn't fun. Recently, you may have noticed news reports about Covid-19 cases on the rise again this summer. KTSM 9 News the other day shared the report about the rise which you can see on their website.
The words "dive bar " can be a bad thing to some people, or it can mean a 'diamond in the rough' to others! Like me!. Judging by some of the bar names in town being a dive is a fashionable thing these days probably because of Guy Fieri and his, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" television show.
Clearly, some El Pasoans have shown over the July 4th shenanigans they will do whatever it takes to see fireworks. Then again nothing will stop any El Pasoan from doing what they want. Just refer to when Covid-19 was a bigger issue than it is now, it didn't stop people...
If you are blithely unaware, El Paso has a long history so it should be no surprise if sometimes you hear a bump in the middle of the night or you get a cold shiver down your spine when you enter a room; especially if you're downtown or in Central!
There are days when some of us feel there should be 10 commandments to follow while in El Paso. If you're clueless about what the 10 commandments are let me explain. Some Catholics in El Paso follow and abide by all 10 commandments which are like the laws of the Catholic religion. For example, The whole purpose of the 10 commandments is to establish rules of worship and forbid wrongdoings.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Tequila, Taco & Cerveza Fest returns on Saturday, July 16th after the pandemic placed the annual event on hold for two years. The event will be held at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. from 5 PM - 11 PM.
EL PASO, Texas -- The shows and dates for the 2022-2023 Broadway season in El Paso held by Nederland National Markets and El Paso Live have been announced in what El Paso Live says is the biggest ever Broadway season in El Paso. The featured performances this year are 'Hamilton,'...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local balloon artist is making an impact by participating in the “Give Kids The World” in Orlando Florida by taking part in this international opportunity. With over 300,000 balloons to be used for a balloon wonderland, a balloon professional from El Paso is using her skills to make iconic […]
El Pasoans are passionate. We're passionate about our city, we're passionate about our sports teams, we're passionate about our beliefs and we're passionate about our food. Seriously, I'm part of a foodies group here in El Paso (shoutout to the foodies) and it's no shocker that when it comes to food, we all can get a little heated- especially when it comes to libel of our favorite foods!
Lately, everyone I know has been heading out to Western Playland. Maybe it is because it is summer and they need to keep the kids busy, maybe it is because they miss riding some of the rides that have become iconic over the years. Anytime someone says I am going...
An elegant portrait of UTEP's Dr. Diana Natalicio created by local artist Gaspar Enriquez is now hanging at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. It's no secret that El Paso is home to some of the most talented and incredible individuals, from musicians to artists and educators, including Gaspar Enriquez, a highly recognized Chicano-style artist and former teacher whose artwork and fame spans worldwide.
Even if you're not a gamer or fan of video games, you've probably heard of the Grand Theft Auto series. Since 1997, the GTA series has become most of the popular & well known video game series out there with the games taking place in fictional renditions of real life cities such as New York City, Miami & Los Angeles. I've been a huge fan of the series since 2001 & I've played every game that has been released. After having a love for the GTA series, I can honestly say: I think El Paso would be the PERFECT location for a new game. There's already a video game series based on Juarez so why not have a game based in El Paso?
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Food City in South Central El Paso will be closing down for good in August after over 50 years and El Pasoans are sad to say goodbye. Food City announced on its Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing down the Alameda location due to downsizing and many taking it […]
We've had some amazing concerts to El Paso in 2022 in the last few months: Ghost, Dead Poet Society, Jack White. And there's plenty more coming too. One in particular is happening in just a couple of weeks right now; a band who's rocked El Paso before two years before the pandemic hit: fellow Texas rockers Blacktop Mojo.
There are all sorts of spots around the borderland for locals to enjoy fireworks. The 4th of July is when locals scramble trying to find places to watch the fireworks. Believe me, I know because I have been there too in the past. Now Westsiders should already know how quickly Transmountain's rest area fills up on the Westside and Northeast.
Ok El Paso, What is going on here?! First Food City Fox Plaza now CVS and Fallas Discount Store?!. These two downtown stores are set to close their doors soon and many people are wondering what is in store for the future of these two historic Downtown El Paso buildings.
Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Texas, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
EL PASO, Texas -- There are reports of a rollover involving a semi on I-10 West near the Outlet Shoppes. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
