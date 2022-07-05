El Paso Families Can Enjoy The El Paso Zoo After Hours In July for Just $5

Even if you're not a gamer or fan of video games, you've probably heard of the Grand Theft Auto series. Since 1997, the GTA series has become most of the popular & well known video game series out there with the games taking place in fictional renditions of real life cities such as New York City, Miami & Los Angeles. I've been a huge fan of the series since 2001 & I've played every game that has been released. After having a love for the GTA series, I can honestly say: I think El Paso would be the PERFECT location for a new game. There's already a video game series based on Juarez so why not have a game based in El Paso?

2 DAYS AGO