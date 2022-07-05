On-demand delivery platform Dispatch expands to California, New York

July 6, 2022 - U.K.-based Clarify, an integrated sales and marketing firm, has opened its U.S. operations in Tampa. The company will initially set up operations at the WeWork co-working space in downtown Tampa and plans to create 25 new jobs in the first 12 months with an average salary of $75,000, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council announced Wednesday. Clarify's clients include major brands such as Adobe, PayPal, Okta and Nutanix. “Our success globally has allowed us to break into the U.S. market where we see significant opportunity to expand our client base, so it was critical for us to establish an office in the U.S.,” Amanda Abernethy, chief strategy officer of Clarify, said in a statement. “Tampa is quickly establishing itself as a top technology hub with the skilled talent and projected growth we need to continue our success.” The Tampa Bay EDC conducted a virtual visit with the Clarify team, providing a community overview and market insight on the local technology ecosystem.

