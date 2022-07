Her name is Katie, she's a Tri-Cities talented tattoo artist, and she's TikTok-famous. Katie Baker uses the TikTok social media platform to educate people on the "art" of what goes into a tattoo. Research about the design, the shop, and the artist are just a few things you may want to explore. There are some people who Katie refuses to ink. Watch.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO