Ank you, LORD, for sending to us for the past ninety-three years Rachel Clara Jane McPherson Duncan Lang. On July 2, 2022 she fell asleep in Raleigh, NC and awoke in heaven to be with Jesus and the loved ones who passed before her. The youngest of seven children of Porter and Ella (Cribb) McPherson, she was born on the family’s tobacco farm in the Beaverdam community in Columbus County, NC.

