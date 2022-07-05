Wood County Museum to feature historical reenactors

BOWLING GREEN — Reenactors will portray the life of a Civil War soldier on July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Wood County Museum.

The free family event will feature activities and cannon and musket demonstrations and the Log Cabin will be open for visitors.

Regular admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans, and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking.

For more information about Wood County Museum events, visit the museum’s website at woodcountyhistory.org .