Owners and prospective proprietors of second homes and holiday rentals in Wales are set to face a government crackdown designed to control the number of short-term lets.The Welsh government announced on Monday that, as part of a new package of measures, it would be establishing a new licensing scheme for people who want to operate holiday lets, such as Airbnb.First minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price made the announcement as part of their co-operation agreement.The proposals will also see changes made to planning regulations by the end of the summer, statutory licensing schemes for all holiday lets...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO